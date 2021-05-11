Economic forecasts Nordea: Global economic growth to accelerate to almost 50 years, signs of overheating already visible

Economic policy around the world is very stimulating and, according to Nordea, there are signs of overheating in the global economy.

The world economy growth will accelerate to almost 50 years when interest rate restrictions are lifted, the financial company Nordea says in its economic forecast. Nordea forecasts that the Finnish economy will grow by three percent this year and next.

Nordea maintains this year’s growth forecast the same as in its January forecast. The company will raise its economic growth forecast for 2022 from 2% to 3%, as it says the outlook for consumption and investment will also improve next year. According to the forecast, economic growth in Finland will quickly lead to a situation where growth is most hampered by the availability of labor.

Nordea sees a large-scale recovery in the Finnish economy. In industry, orders have begun to increase, the housing market is pulling and accelerating construction, and the service sectors are waiting for pent-up demand to dissipate.

Economic policy is very revitalizing around the world, which is why Nordea says there are signs of overheating in the global economy. Differences in development between countries are significant.

Chief Economist of Nordea Wind Birch according to him, there are talk of possible signs of overheating in the United States, but the situation in the euro area is more modest.

“The situation is also reflected in the inflation outlook and financial markets, and monetary policy in the United States is expected to tighten faster than in the euro area,” Koivu says in a press release.

Nordean economist Juho Kostiainen comment in the press release as well The Bank of Finland’s proposals for high household indebtedness risks should be mitigated by an income-linked debt ceiling and a limit on the maximum length of new mortgages.

According to Kostiainen, the housing loan portfolio of Finns has grown moderately in recent years, and faster indebtedness has been seen mainly through housing company loans.

“Banks always perform a stress test on a mortgage applicant, which ensures the customer’s liquidity even when interest rates rise. The stress test determines the loan ceiling, ie how large the loan can be for the customer in relation to income. In curbing household indebtedness, it is worth focusing on developing the regulation of housing company loans, ”says Kostiainen.