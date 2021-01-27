Economic forecasts Nordea: Delays in vaccinations are a risk to economic recovery

The bank forecasts economic growth of 3% for Finland this year and two% next year, but the stalling of vaccinations is the biggest risk for the forecast to come true.

Finland and the global economic outlook depends on the progress of coronavirus vaccinations, Nordea says in its economic forecast. Delaying vaccinations would prolong the negative economic effects of the crisis.

If vaccination is successful quickly, Nordea expects Western economies to return to pre-crisis levels on a large scale within about a year. The bank forecasts that the Finnish economy will grow by three per cent this year and two per cent next year.

“The biggest downside risk associated with the prognosis is a delay in vaccinations. The longer the crisis lasts, the longer its adverse effects on the long-term economic outlook will continue, ”says Nordea’s Chief Economist. Wind Birch assesses in the release.

Economy the recovery is projected to be supported, among other things, by people starting to use their savings during the crisis. In an HS poll published at the turn of the year, more than a third of respondents estimate that more money has been saved than usual during a pandemic year.

Read more: The Corona Year did not treat Finns equally: the wealthy saved, but the situation of young people and low-income people deteriorated

Other factors accelerating the recovery, according to Nordea, are the relatively low need for structural change and the continued large-scale recovery policy.

If society is able to return quickly to normal as early as spring, Nordea expects the recovery from the corona crisis to be rapid and the long-term adverse effects of the crisis to remain small, the release said.

On Wednesday Danske Bank also pointed to vaccinations in its forecast for the economic future of households. According to it, the current year will be positive for households “if coronavirus vaccinations strengthen economic development”.