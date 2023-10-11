KOne question, 0.4 percent decline in economic output this year is not a deep recession. And with the 1.3 percent growth forecast for 2024, Germany would no longer be at the bottom of the list among the developed industrial countries. But can this mini-growth be satisfactory for what is currently the fourth largest economy in the world? Hardly likely.

Fortunately, when presenting the autumn forecast on Wednesday, Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) refrained from praising the attractiveness of Germany as a business location, as he and Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had done so often in recent months. This seemed increasingly unbelievable, which may have been one reason why voters in Bavaria and Hesse punished the traffic light parties in the recent state elections.

“Successes” with flaws

The principle of hope currently reigns in economic policy: that Germany can find its way back to its old economic strength with the grants from the Climate and Transformation Fund and the Growth Opportunities Act. The government likes to point to “successes” such as the settlement of chip manufacturers Intel and TSMC.

But these investments have the flaw that they were purchased with billions in subsidies. Citizens will therefore not receive any compensation for CO so quickly 2 -Price on fossil fuels. There is simply no money left in the climate and transformation fund for the climate money promised in the coalition agreement – unfortunately without a date.







More debt is not the solution

There is no concept of how the local conditions in this country can be sustainably improved. Sustainable means: without new subsidies and without burdening the next generation of taxpayers with repaying even more debt.

But instead of talking about how electricity prices could fall structurally and how Germany could become more attractive as a location through lower taxes, the traffic light coalition is burying itself in symbolic debates. Sometimes it’s about climate-friendly heating, sometimes it’s about the price of industrial electricity, sometimes it’s about CDU leader Friedrich Merz’s statement about dental expenses for refugees.

The federal government devotes itself to every detail, no matter how small, with the greatest passion. The really important questions are left out. That won’t get the country any further. The fact that the Greens only want planning acceleration for green projects such as new wind turbines and rail is also not true.

However, the longer Germany remains economically stagnant, the larger the wealth gap with other countries, especially the United States, will become. That’s the bad news hidden between the lines of the fall forecast.