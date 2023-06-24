The mood at the 2018 annual world economic forum in Davos, Switzerland was jubilant. Growth in all major countries was up. The global economy, declared Christine Lagarde, then managing director of the International Monetary Fund, “is in a very sweet spot.”

Now, the outlook has decidedly turned sour.

“Nearly all the economic forces that have driven progress and prosperity over the past 30 years are waning.”, warned the World Bank in a recent analysis.

A lot has happened between then and now: a global pandemic hit; a war broke out in Europe; tensions between the United States and China were exacerbated. And inflation, long thought to be under control in most countries, has returned with a rage.

But as the dust settled, it suddenly seemed that almost everything we thought we knew about the world economy was wrong. The economic conventions that policymakers have relied on since the fall of the Berlin Wall more than 30 years ago —the unshakable superiority of open markets, liberalized trade, and maximum efficiency— they seem to be going off the rails.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the relentless drive to integrate the global economy and reduce costs left healthcare workers without medical masks and gloves, automakers without semiconductors, sawmills without lumber, and sneaker shoppers without Nikes.

The idea that shared trade and economic interests would prevent military conflict was trampled on last year by Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

And the increasing episodes of extreme weather that destroyed crops, forced migrations and stopped power plants have illustrated that the invisible hand of the market was not protecting the planet.

Now, as the second year of the war in Ukraine drags on and the countries battle weak growth and persistent inflation, questions about the emerging economic playing field have come to the fore.

Globalization, seen in recent decades as a force as unstoppable as gravity, is clearly evolving in unpredictable ways. The move away from an integrated world economy is accelerating. And the best way to answer is the subject of fierce debate.

The rapid succession of crises exposed with startling clarity the vulnerabilities that demanded attention.

The current sense of unease contrasts with the heady triumphalism that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union in December 1991. It was then that a theorist might declare that the fall of communism marked “the end of history”—that liberal democratic ideas no longer exist. They only defeated their rivals, but represented “the final point of the ideological evolution of humanity.”

Associated economic theories about the rise of free-market capitalism around the world took on a similar glow of invincibility and inevitability. Open markets, hands-off government, and the relentless pursuit of efficiency would provide the best path to prosperity. It was believed that a new world in which goods, money and information crossed the globe would do away with the old Cold War order of conflicts and undemocratic regimes.

China and other Asian nations turned hard-pressed peasants into productive urban factory workers. The furniture, toys and electronics they sold around the world generated tremendous growth and produced fabulous wealth, lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty and spurring marvelous technological advances.

But globalization has also accelerated climate change and deepened inequalities. Many manufacturing jobs in advanced economies have been exported to lower-wage countries, eliminating the path to the middle class. The market was left to decide how to deploy labour, technology and capital in the belief that efficiency and growth would follow automatically.

Businesses went hunting for low-wage workers, regardless of worker protections, environmental impact, or rights. They found many in Mexico, Vietnam and China.

The job exodus sent wages down at home and undermined the bargaining power of workers, fueling anti-immigrant sentiments and empowering far-right populist leaders like Donald J. Trump in the United States, Viktor Orban in Hungary and Marine Le Pen in France. In the advanced industrial giants, political leaders turned out to be incapable of redistributing rewards and burdens further.

Markets alone could not automatically distribute the gains fairly or encourage developing countries to grow or establish democratic institutions.

Communist China turned out to be the biggest beneficiary of the world economic system. Its growth has made it the second largest economy in the world and a major engine of global growth. However, Beijing at all times maintained tight control over its raw materials, land, capital, energy, credit, and labor, as well as the movements and expression of its people.

The economic ravages caused by the pandemic, combined with skyrocketing food and fuel prices caused by the war in Ukraine, have created a series of debt crises. The increase in interest rates has made them worse.

For the poorest nations, the argument was that money, like goods, should flow freely. Allowing governments, businesses and individuals to borrow from foreign lenders would finance development.

“Financial globalization was supposed to usher in an era of strong growth and fiscal stability.said Jayati Ghosh, an economist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. “He ended up doing the opposite.”

Reckless lending, asset bubbles, currency fluctuations, and mismanagement have caused boom-bust cycles around the world. In Sri Lanka, extravagant projects undertaken by the government helped bankrupt the country last year and the central bank, in a barter deal, paid for Iranian oil with tea leaves.

The mandatory austerity that accompanied the International Monetary Fund bailouts, which forced governments to cut spending, caused widespread misery.

Even IMF economists acknowledged in 2016 that these policies “increased inequality.”

Disenchantment with the Western lending style gave China the opportunity to become an aggressive creditor in countries such as Argentina, Mongolia, Egypt and Suriname.

Assumptions about the global economic order went overboard.

“We have decoupled the sources of our prosperity from the sources of our security,” Josep Borrell, a European Union official, said after the invasion of Ukraine. Europe got cheap energy from Russia and cheap goods from China.

Economic networks create power imbalances and pressure points because countries have different capacities, resources, and vulnerabilities.

Concentrations of critical vendors and IT networks have created more bottlenecks. China makes 80 percent of solar panels. Taiwan produces 92 percent of the advanced semiconductors. World trade is calculated in US dollars.

The new reality is reflected in American politics. The United States—the central architect of the liberalized economic order and the World Trade Organization—has backed away from more comprehensive free trade agreements and refused to comply with WTO decisions.

PATRICIA COHEN

THE NEW YORK TIMES