Volkswagen seems to be working on a new model cheap electric car called ID.1 from 20,000 euroswhich should replace the current one Volkswagen eup. ID.1 is expected to be below the ID.2, another cheap Volkswagen electric expected in 2025 with a price of approx 25,000 euros.

Economy electric car Volkswagen

According to some rumors relaunched by Arno AntlitzChief Financial Officer of the Volkswagen Group, the new ID.1 could use a custom electric platform MEB entrywhich could also be shared with brands Cupra And Skodawhich are part of the Volkswagen Group.

How could the future Volkswagen ID.1 look like

As for the dimensions, it could be similar to the Polo and take up the external shapes of the current one ID range.

Volkswagen electric car with LFP battery

To make an electric car economical, Volkswagen relies on new technologies from LFP lithium iron phosphate batterywhich offer some key advantages over lithium batteries, such as higher thermal resistance, resistance to ageinghigher peak current and lower environmental impact e especially cheaper thanks to the use of iron instead of lithium.

The future ID.1 will be equipped with an LFP battery

On the ID.1 the LFP battery capacity is 38 kWhwhich ensures an autonomy of approx 320km on a single charge.

When does it arrive and price of the ID.1

The Volkswagen ID.1 economic electric car should arrive by 2025 and have a starting price close to 20,000 euros. However, it is important to note that this information is based on rumors and have not yet been officially confirmed by Volkswagen.

