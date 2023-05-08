Real Madrid has garnered yet another title and with this it reaches 100 in its history. Rodrygo, the goal man, was the architect of two goals that will remain in the retina of all Real Madrid fans. Osasuna fought until the end, but a stratospheric Vinicius Jr made the game go in favor of the whites.
Here we show you how the prize money has been distributed:
How is the prize money broken down?
To start with a figure, you have to do it with the 33 million euros that the RFEF for the Cup in a matter of television rights and then distributed among the clubs. There is 10% (about 3.5 million) that goes to modest football among its participants in the tournament. The rest, 90% (29.5), goes to professional football.
Continuing with the breakdown, those almost 30 million must also be divided. Another 10% for the teams Second Division (3 million) and the rest, 26.5 ‘kilos’, for those of First Division. The 20 clubs in the highest category also split their ‘funds’: 50% is equal (660,000 euros for each one) and the other half is based on sporting results, both from this edition and from the last five years.
How are the remaining 13.25 million distributed?
2.5% for the teams that reach the round of 16, 6% for reaching the quarterfinals, and 9% for the semifinals. Real Madrid as champion of this edition takes an extra 22% and the runner-up, Osasuna, 16%. In this way, the white team and the rojillo team, which already had 660,000 euros insured for being First Division teams, will add 1.21 million and 1.06 million as champion and runner-up, respectively.
The only figures that are officially confirmed are those of Real Madrid and Osasuna.
|
Equipment
|
Money
|
real Madrid
|
€1.21M
|
Osasuna
|
€1.06M
