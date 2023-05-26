In 2019, upon taking office as president of Argentina, the leftist Alberto Fernández, who is living his last months in office, said the following words in his speech: “We need a new social contract, fraternal and solidary, because the time has come to embrace the different. This is the spirit of the times that we inaugurate today. To get Argentina back on its feet, we have to overcome the wall of resentment and hatred, the wall of hunger that keeps men apart”.

Four years later, Argentina has not only failed to overcome the wall of hatred and hunger, but is also finding itself deeper and deeper in debt, high inflation and increasing poverty. The neighboring country is experiencing one of its biggest and most complex economic crises. This crisis impacts all sectors of the local economy and the lives of the population, which sees its purchasing power disappear every week.

Among all the people affected, those who most feel the crisis aggravated by Peronism are those who directly depend on the care and attention of their elders. Alberto Fernández also said on inauguration day that “one out of every two children is poor in our country”. However, the president’s concern was only in the speech. In practice, during his government, it was precisely Argentine children who suffered the most from the lack of assistance, jobs and opportunities for those responsible for them.

In its most recent survey, released in March of this year and based on data collected in 2022, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses of Argentina (Indec) revealed that over 400,000 children under 14 years of age have fallen below the poverty line in the country, which brought the total number of poor children to 5.9 million.

With the worsening of the crisis, the number of people in this age group in a state of social vulnerability increased by more than 6% in 12 months. The total number represents about 54% of all children under 14 in the country. The situation is even more worrisome when one considers that almost half of children under the age of five in Argentina live in homes that are unable to meet the simple needs of a basic food basket.

“Each day, [o número

de pessoas] increases more for milk, for dinner. The girls come with small children and bring the documents to be able to register [no

refeitório]. If they don’t come, they don’t eat”, revealed Marta Valiente, an employee of a solidarity cafeteria located in the Zavaleta neighborhood, one of the largest slums in Buenos Aires, in an interview with the EFE agency.

It is estimated that currently around 12% of Argentine children under the age of 14 also live in a condition of indigence, that is, they do not have access to the food necessary for a healthy life.

This data is mentioned in the most recent report, released in April, by the Childhood Social Debt Barometer, from the Catholic University of Argentina (UCA), which also showed that six out of ten Argentine children are poor and around 33% of the country’s children suffer from food insecurity. The report found that 14.4% of these children face severe food insecurity.

“Families are unable to supply a basic basket of food for children. In addition, 13% of children face situations of hunger because their parents are unable to work or feed them. This reality is closely linked to extreme poverty and indigence, which persist in similar values”, declared the coordinator of the report, Ianina Tuñon, to CNN Argentina.

Official data released by Indec revealed this month that interannual inflation recorded in April in Argentina reached 108.8% — 8.4% at the monthly level. Among the categories with the highest increase were food and non-alcoholic beverages, along with meat, dairy and vegetable products.

“The issue of inflation is more critical when it comes to measuring monetary and food poverty,” said Tuñon, in the same interview.

Child labor

In addition, the UCA report noted that levels of child labor, including domestic and economic activity, have increased alarmingly over the past year. According to the study, due to the effects of the macroeconomic crisis, the number of children working reached 14.8% of children under 14 in Argentina. This percentage is higher than that recorded in the pre-pandemic period (2019), when the UCA had recorded 14.7%.

The increase in child labor may be, in a way, also linked to the lack of jobs and opportunities for parents of minors, which was intensified in this period of crisis. A Unicef ​​Argentina study from 2022 pointed out that more than 1 million children are unable to eat one of the main meals of the day due to lack of money from those responsible, which could justify the entry of many minors into the labor market in search of extra income. .

Also according to the survey, insufficient income also resulted in a 67% reduction in meat consumption and a 40% reduction in the consumption of fruits, vegetables and dairy products. The study revealed that the quality of these foods in the country has deteriorated.

The survey also pointed out that there was an increase in the consumption of pasta, flour and bread, foods with a high carbohydrate content that can contribute to overweight in the long term. The representative of Unicef ​​Argentina, Luisa Brumana, warned of the consequences of malnutrition and highlighted that a less balanced diet can lead to “overweight and obesity, which compromise development and cause an increase in non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes. ”.

According to the NGO Pata Pilla, which fights child malnutrition and extreme poverty in Argentina, the number of child deaths due to malnutrition has been increasing over the last few years.

According to the NGO, the main effects of the crisis and poverty on the lives of Argentine children include — in addition to the increase in infant mortality — deficiencies in future growth and development, worsening in general education and nutrition, as well as health problems of different levels of severity. Although the problem is present throughout Argentina, there are specific geographic regions where it is more pronounced.

According to data from the Institute for Social, Economic and Citizen Policy Research (ISEPC), the provinces of Jujuy, Salta, Tucumán, Santiago del Estero, Córdoba, Buenos Aires, Rio Negro and Mendoza and the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires are the Argentine regions with the highest rates of child hunger and malnutrition.

In an interview with EFE, Ada Jiménez, who is also an employee of the solidarity cafeteria in Barrio Zavaleta, mentioned that people are having to reduce one or two meals a day so that the food lasts the whole month. Jiménez said that the lack of food mainly affects the neighborhood’s children, who are suffering from malnutrition due to insufficient food.

“The children in the neighborhood are very malnourished”, continued the collaborator. “The food is not the same as before, perhaps because the price of meat is really too high for it to be consumed daily.”

Crisis affects poorer population

The Argentine inflationary crisis, aggravated by the government of Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner, brutally hit the country’s poorest population, since economic sectors with lower incomes, generally with a predominance of informal jobs, were completely unprotected against the increase in prices.

According to the BBC, in Argentina around 35% of the workforce is informally employed. The number of self-employed workers has also increased in recent years. A survey by the Institute for Studies on Labor and Economic Development (Ielde), at the National University of Salta (Unsa), based on data from Indec, revealed that eight out of ten jobs created after the Covid-19 pandemic in Argentina are occupied by unregistered or non-professional self-employed workers.

The BBC report also cited that in 2022, these two groups represented more than 50% of the country’s workforce. However, none of them have their salaries adjusted in line with galloping inflation.

In an interview with People’s GazetteMarcello Marin, Master in Corporate Governance and Chief Financial Officer of Spot Finance, commented that the inflationary crisis in Argentina is severely affecting the population.

“The Argentine government is in a difficult situation, as it can only pay interest and debts generated by inflation itself, which is at a very high and uncertain level,” he analyzed. Marin also explained that the current inflationary situation is a complex issue, which goes beyond the official numbers, and which compromises the future of the country’s children.

According to the financial director, the new government that will take over Argentina at the end of this year will have to face several challenges to overcome the crisis and safeguard the future of children under 14 in the country.

According to him, the new government will need to renegotiate short-term debts, create jobs, control inflation and review international relations. “Argentina is dollarized in many ways, which makes economic recovery difficult. In addition, the country is in a default situation with several creditors, which undermines its credibility, ”he said.

Marin also stated that the new government will have to find a difficult balance between raising interest rates and stimulating growth, without letting inflation soar or the economy entering recession.