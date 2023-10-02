Economic Defense Course | The Minister of Finance Purra is on the exam for business managers on Wednesday – HS looks live

The economic defense course breaks down the economic lines of the government program: will Finland rise with these means? Live broadcast on HS.fi on Wednesday from 16:00.

Does it turn Finland with the means of a government program? In the ninth Economic Defense course in history, the fresh government program is illuminated from many perspectives.

The themes are the economic situation, the green transition and major reforms concerning working life.

The guest reception will be held in Aalto University Töölö on Wednesday, October 4, starting at 4 p.m. The entire event will be broadcast live on HS.fi.

As usual, the Economic Defense Course is attended by key policy makers, company management and leading experts from Aalto University. The opening speech on the economic situation will be given by the professor of accounting at Aalto University Teemu Malmi. The professor of economics will also participate as experts in the event Otto Toivanen and Professor of Ownership Samuli Knüpfer.

Politics the front line is represented by opposition leaders, among others Antti Lindtman (sd) and Annika Saarikko (central), who challenge the Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (kok) on the government’s economic program and working life reforms.

New MPs Ville Väyrynen (cook), Minja Koskela (left), Miko Bergbom (ps) and Elisa Gebhardt (sd) present their own reform ideas to promote economic growth. Sofia Virta (green) and Sakari Park (ps) argue about the green transition.

In the concluding part of the event, the business leaders test the Minister of Finance Riikka Purraa (p.s.).

From the corporate world, Smartly.io is involved, among others Kristo Ovaskagovernment professional Mammu Kaariothe chief economist of the employment pension company Elo Tiina HeleniusCEO Thomas Hoyer from the mining company Latitude 66 Cobalt and the director of the green hydrogen production company P2X Solutions Kati Levoranta.

The presenters of the event are HS reporters Marko Junkkari, Elina Lappalainen and Jaakko Lyytinen.

The economic defense course is organized by Aalto University Executive Education and Professional Development (Aalto EE) and Helsingin Sanomat. Aalto EE is a company owned by Aalto University that provides training and development services for business management and experts.

The partners of the event are Suomen Ekonomit, Technical Academic Institute TEK and Työeläkehtiö Elo.

Economic defense course on Wednesday, October 4 from 16:00 to 19:45 live on HS.fi.