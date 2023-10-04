Economic Defense Course | Finance Minister Purra being tested by business leaders – the live broadcast starts at 4 p.m

Helsingin Sanomat will broadcast the Economic Defense Course live from 4 p.m.

The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) is today being tested by business managers at the Financial Defense course organized by Helsingin Sanomat and Aalto EE.

At the event starting at 4 p.m., the themes are the economic situation, the green transition and major reforms concerning working life. The economic defense course is an invitation-only event, but HS will show it live.

The professor of accounting at Aalto University will also be speaking Teemu Malmiprofessor of economics Otto Toivanen and Professor of Ownership Samuli Knüpfer.

Opposition leaders Antti Lindtman (sd) and Annika Saarikko (central) challenge the Minister of Labour Arto Sato (kok) on the government’s economic program and working life reforms.

From the corporate world, Smartly.io is involved, among others Kristo Ovaskagovernment professional Mammu Kaariothe chief economist of the employment pension company Elo Tiina HeleniusCEO Thomas Hoyer from the mining company Latitude 66 Cobalt and the director of the green hydrogen production company P2X Solutions Kati Levoranta.

The event will be hosted by HS journalists Marko Junkkari, Elina Lappalainen and Jaakko Lyytinen.

Economic defense course organized by Aalto University Executive Education and Professional Development (Aalto EE) and Helsingin Sanomat. Aalto EE is a company owned by Aalto University that provides training and development services for business management and experts.

The partners of the event are Suomen Ekonomit, Technical Academic Institute TEK and Työeläkehtiö Elo.

Here is the full program of the event:

4 p.m.: Where do we need to succeed in order to secure Finland’s favorable economic development?

Teemu Malmi, professor, Aalto University

4:20 p.m.: Are these means Finland’s upswing?

Antti Lindtman, chairman of Sdp

Annika Saarikko, chairman of the center

Arto Satonen (kok), Minister of Labour

Antti Kauhanen, research director, ETLA

Timo Vikström, chairman of the board, Rakennusteollisuus RT ry

5:10 p.m.: Business situation: Will the economy grow with these means?

Tiina Helenius, chief economist, Elo

Mammu Kaario, government professional

Kristo Ovaska, founder, Smartly.io

Otto Toivanen, professor, Aalto University

18:00: The economic reforms of the new MPs

Miko Bergbom, Basic Finns

Elisa Gebhard, Social Democrats

Minja Koskela, Left Alliance

Ville Väyrynen, the coalition

Samuli Knüpfer, professor, Aalto University

Terhi Vapola, founder, Greencode Ventures

18:25: How green is the green transition?

Thomas Hoyer, CEO, Latitude 66 Cobalt

Kati Levoranta, COO, P2X Solutions Oy

Sakari Puisto, Basic Finns

Atte Harjanne, greens

18:55: Question time of the Minister of Finance

Riikka Purra, Minister of Finance

