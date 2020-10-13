B.Ambassador Adrian Zuckerman regretted not being able to attend the Aspen Institute conference in Bucharest. But he had “a few things” to finish in Washington, he told the audience via video stream. When there was: a bilateral agreement to expand defense cooperation and an agreement to build two new nuclear power plants in Romania. “This $ 8 billion venture will be a prime example of other Romanian-American economic and energy projects,” said Zuckerman.

The investment, in which Romanian, French and Canadian companies would be involved, also includes the modernization of one of the two units of the nuclear power plant in Cernavoda. That is 200 kilometers east of Bucharest on the Danube, towards the Black Sea. “The financial package is the largest Romania has ever received,” Zuckerman claimed. It is a certificate of trust. Romania’s Minister for Economic Affairs, Virgil Popescu, later added that this would achieve the strategic goal of finding partners from NATO countries for the construction of reactors 3 and 4.

The contract is about more than just building two nuclear reactors. The Americans want to push back China’s growing influence in Eastern Europe and keep Russia at the door. The intergovernmental agreement signed in Washington on Friday shows, as if under a magnifying glass, how the great powers America, China and Russia are fighting for influence in Eastern Europe – in the middle of the EU.

Bucharest chose America

The Warsaw Eastern Europe think tank OSW recently analyzed that Romania’s new security strategy is based on the assumption that Europe and Asia-Pacific are hardest hit by the competition between America and China for global supremacy. Bucharest chose America. First of all, Romania’s new center-right government canceled the declaration of intent made in 2014 with the state-owned China General Nuclear to build two nuclear power plants. At the same time, it had issued regulations to force the Chinese high-tech giant Huawei out of the market.

Huawei is an important supplier and cooperation partner of telecom groups for the 5th generation of mobile technology (5G). The American administration accuses the company of spying for the Chinese government. It urges other governments, including the German one, not to allow the company, which is already subject to sanctions. Like the Balts, Romania has promised the Americans to avoid security risks by involving Chinese telecom equipment suppliers in setting up their 5G networks. The President of Slovakia, Zuzana Čaputová, gave her speech at a conference in Pressburg (Bratislava) these days only after the organizers had canceled the sponsorship by Huawei.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo toured the region twice recently on the matter. He visited Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Greece. The message: Huawei is a security risk. He told the Croatian news agency Hina that it does not help “that the Chinese Communist Party is treated differently from a European or American company.”