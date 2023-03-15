By Summer Zhen

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese stocks posted gains on Wednesday as investors took stock of domestic economic data that signaled signs of improvement.

Inflation data from the US also helped ease fears of contagion from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, gained 0.06%, while the Shanghai index gained 0.55%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.52%.

China’s retail sales for the first two months of the year rose 3.5% year-on-year, reversing the 1.8% year-on-year decline seen in December, but manufacturing activity expanded slightly slower than expected, rising 2.4% over the same period, according to data from the National Statistics Agency.

Investment in fixed assets in the first two months was 5.5% higher than in the same period of 2022, against an expected increase of 4.4%.

Real estate investment fell at a slower pace in January-February, down 5.7% year-on-year, compared with a 12.2% year-on-year decline in December.

Hong Kong-listed property developers advanced 2.9%.

“The economic data released today confirmed that the recovery in China is on track,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index advanced 0.03%, to 27,229 points.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index rose 1.52% to 19,539 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index gained 0.55% to 3,263 points.

. The CSI300 index, which gathers the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, advanced 0.06%, to 3,986 points.

. In SEOUL, the KOSPI index appreciated by 1.31%, at 2,379 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index rose by 0.18% to 15,387 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index gained 1.38% to 3,172 points.

. In SYDNEY, the S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 0.86% to 7,068 points.

(Reporting by Summer Zhen)