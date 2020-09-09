“The recovery is very fragile. 750,000 jobs were destroyed between January and August. It is colossal. The crisis is twice as deep as the 2008 crisis. Businesses fear a drop in consumption and demand. However, the government has hardly planned anything on the subject ” in his recovery plan, believes Christophe Ramaux, member of the appalled Economists.

“The rebound was faster than expected in June-July, but it is leveling off because there are sectors that are normal and others whose activity is still between -20 and -30%. It’s very different from previous crises. There will be no miracle macroeconomic response, it will be a sector through Faculty”, Judge Etienne Lefebvre, editor-in-chief at Echoes.

“Those who saved are those who could afford it. We have people who are seeing their standard of living drop, twice as much as in 2008, and the government is doing nothing“, deplores Christophe Ramaux. And to propose: “We need a social contract, now is the time to impose an exceptional tax on the wealthiest in order to redistribute. The poorest households consume more French moreover “.

“We must take actions targeted on demand both to direct the consumption of certain products and the people most affected by the crisis “, adds Etienne Lefebvre.

The JT

The other subjects of the news