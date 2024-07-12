Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

The deal between Turkey and the USA to buy modern F-16s is in danger. © IMAGO/EvrenKalinbacak

After a long tug-of-war, Turkey was given approval to buy modern F-16 fighter jets. Even now, Ankara wants to change the deal.

Ankara – Turkey had been trying for years to buy modern F-16 fighter jets from the USA. And finally, a deal was within reach – under one condition. Turkey subsequently lifted the veto on Sweden and Finland joining NATO. The way to the American fighter jets was then clear. After agreeing to join NATO, Turkey finally received a commitment from the USA for F-16 jets and modernization packages for older models.

F-16 deal between Türkiye and the USA: Government wants to produce spare parts for fighter jets itself

Now Turkey apparently wants changes to the planned fighter jet deal worth 23 billion dollars. This is reported by the news agency Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. A compensation deal is intended to enable Turkey to produce some parts of the F-16 in Turkey. Turkey hopes to save billions by doing so. The Turkish Foreign and Defense Ministry did not want to comment on the reports.

The original deal with the USA stipulates that Turkey will receive, among other things, 40 modern F-16 fighter jets and 70 so-called modernization kits for older models by 2030. Ammunition will also be delivered from the USA to the Turkish Air Force.

Türkiye’s economy suffers: Fighter jets would be a major cost – Erdogan talks to Biden

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commented on the F-16 deal on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington this week. “I spoke to Biden last night and today. He said, ‘I will solve this problem within three to four weeks,’ if it is as it is said,” Erdogan told reporters on Thursday after talks with President Joe Biden. “The issue of spare parts is something we discuss again and again.”

Tensions between Turkey and the USA over NATO: Fighter jet deal was a condition

Turkey was originally part of the F-35 program, from which Ankara was later excluded. The country had purchased the Russian S-400 air defense system despite warnings from the USA. Turkey was suspended from the program in 2019. Tensions increased in the following years between Turkey and the USA because, for example, the Turkish government threatened NATO partner Greece with invasion and missile attacks on its capital Athens. In addition, Ankara had blackmailed the USA by blocking Sweden’s accession to NATO until Washington agreed to the F-16 deal.

Now the economic crisis is forcing Turkey to make changes to the deal that the country has been fighting for since 2021. It has massive inflation, officially at 65 percent, while the independent economic research institute Ena Grup calculates it at 113 percent. Currency depreciation and a lack of investment are further damaging Turkey’s economy. A cost reduction on the fighter jets would therefore suit the Turkish government. However, it is not clear whether the US government and manufacturer Lockheed Martin will agree to this.