Moody’s: China’s economy is facing problems under the influence of structural challenges

The future of China’s economy in the coming years is in doubt: GDP growth is likely to slow down under the influence of structural challenges, according to a recent review specialists from Moody’s Investors Service. Their analysis continued the series publications other analysts who have recently worsened their forecasts for the Chinese economy, and observers who emphasize that the era of rapid growth has come to an end. China’s difficulties could mean trouble for other economies, including Russia’s.

According to Moody’s Investors Service, today in China there are problems with labor productivity, and demographics exacerbate the situation. The PRC’s population is aging as the birth rate declines and life expectancy rises. If in 2019 the number of working-age citizens was 998 million, by 2050 it is expected to drop to 767 million.

The previous drivers of the economy are running out of potential, including one of the most serious, rapid urbanization, which rose from 29 percent to 65 percent between 1995 and 2022.

At the same time, overinvestment in infrastructure, high levels of debt, and relatively weak progress on economic reforms have already slowed down productivity growth and undermined the effectiveness of capital investment. Moody’s Investors Service analysts

Today, export prospects are also becoming increasingly uncertain. Production in the country is no longer low-cost, and the geopolitical situation is putting pressure on trade with traditional important partners – developed Western economies that seek to reduce their dependence on supplies from China.

According to Moody’s Investors Service, Beijing still has the opportunity to reorient itself to other growth drivers – in particular, the development of high technologies and stimulating domestic consumption. If the government succeeds in realizing such a scenario, then the average annual growth over the period until the end of the decade could be 4.2 percent (which in any case worse pre-pandemic outcomes of the last three decades).

If such a restructuring does not take place, then traditional patterns, such as active investment in infrastructure and the real estate sector, may no longer be as effective as in the past. This scenario assumes that the average annual GDP growth from 2023 to 2030 will be 3.5 percent.

The “Chinese Age” is coming to an end

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) columnists agreed in a recent review that the old models of China’s rapid development are not working. Years of investment in manufacturing facilities, roads and skyscrapers have turned the country’s economy into one of the largest in the world, but the opportunity to continue such a policy is running out. Apartments remain unsold, returns on investment have plummeted, and bridges and airports sit idle in parts of China.

For example, a railway station in the city of Danzhou in Hainan province cost $5.5 million to build, but never got off the ground because demand was too low to recoup the costs of normal operation. One of China’s poorest regions, Guizhou boasts nearly 2,000 bridges and 11 airports, more than the country’s four largest cities – but the province has racked up hundreds of billions of dollars in debt.

Under the current conditions, China’s long-standing ambition to overtake the United States is hardly realized, experts say. Several decades of strong growth could now be followed by protracted stagnation, ending the “Chinese century” on the world stage, some economists say. The situation may begin develop the scenario experienced by Japan in the 1990s, where a bursting real estate bubble led to years of slow growth and deflation.

Chinese developers are in crisis

The Chinese real estate sector has also been going through difficult times in the past few years: in 2021, the industry giant Evergrande defaulted, now going through restructuring and bankruptcy. Back in 2020, the company’s profit was about $1.1 billion at today’s exchange rate, but in 2021 and 2022 its losses were already in the tens of billions of dollars, and the data was published only in the summer of 2023.

At the end of August, the company published financial statements for the first half of this year – its loss has halved compared to the same period in 2022, but is still large and reaches almost $ 5 billion. On August 28, in trading on the Hong Kong stock exchange, to which Evergrande was able to return after a long break, the developer’s paper fell by almost 80 percent.

There are enough troubles for other developers as well, and these troubles are already affecting the banks. The share of problem debt in the structure of loans to industry representatives in most banks is growing, while the construction sector accounts for about a quarter of all loans issued.

Youth unemployment in China hits records

At the same time, the situation on the labor market is alarming. The unemployment rate among young people is breaking records: in June, their share reached 21.3 percent, which is almost double the pre-pandemic level. According to informal estimates, the figure may be even higher, and a month after the announcement of the record, the authorities decided not to publish official data at all.

Problems with the employment of young people are due to the fact that about two-thirds of those who are currently unemployed have received higher education, but there has not been a massive need for qualified personnel in the Chinese economy. Relevant industries like IT or finance are underdeveloped today. Moreover, young people do not want to go to factories – and as a result, according to the Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, by 2025 there will be be empty about 30 million jobs.

On the one hand, this situation exacerbates the problems associated with the aging of the population, and on the other hand, it additionally hits consumer demand in the country. It is now already under pressure: citizens are not ready to spend large sums and are limited to short-term expenses. On the one hand, they used to save during the pandemic with its severe restrictions, and on the other hand, they are in no hurry to spend in the face of low price growth. Last month, the country even recorded deflation – minus 0.3 percent year on year, which served additional confirmation of the deteriorating situation in the economy.

Industry grows slowly, exports and imports fall

Beijing itself this year put target of 5 percent GDP growth, which fell short of some analysts’ expectations given the rather modest pace of the past year. Then the country was still under tight pandemic restrictions, and the economy grew only 3 percent against a target of 5.5 percent.

Now many observers doubtthat China will be able to fulfill this year’s relatively unambitious plan. Key indicators for the last month show that the situation is worse than even cautious forecasts.

Thus, the industry grew by only 3.7 percent compared to the same period last year, when numerous lockdowns were announced in the country. Analysts had expected, moreover, a level of 4.4 percent. The growth rate of retail sales in July turned out to be lower than the forecasted 3.2 percent and 3.1 percent in June. Worse than preliminary estimates were the results of the markets for cars, clothing, communications, building materials.

Slower growth was also shown by investments in fixed assets (3.4 percent against 3.8 percent in June and the same forecast), industrial production (1.3 percent against 1.5 percent last month), processing (3.9 percent against 4.8 percent). have fallen in July, year on year, imports and exports – by 12.4 and 14.5 percent, respectively.

Against the backdrop of a relatively weak performance of the Chinese economy, investors are beginning to get rid of the securities of local companies, and the national currency, the yuan, is feeling worse. The fall in the exchange rate by mid-August forced the People’s Bank of China to intervene: according to unofficial data, on its instructions, state-owned banks began to sell dollars and buy yuan, which should have supported the exchange rate. However, analysts notethat such measures can only have a short-term impact and in no way cancel the fundamental reasons for the weakening of the currency.

China’s problems may affect Russia

Specialists indicatethat China’s problems could have consequences for other countries, in particular Russia. Slower economic growth will lead to a decrease in demand for raw materials at the global level, since the country is one of the key importers in a number of markets, including oil. The situation, accordingly, will hit the interests of exporters, including Russia.

Moreover, as noted by Olga Belenkaya, Head of the Macroeconomic Analysis Department at FG Finam, the influence of processes in China on Russia has recently increased due to the reorientation of Moscow’s foreign trade. Trade between the two countries has soared this year, with China now accounting for more than half of Russia’s exports, mostly energy.

China’s total oil imports fell by 16 percent last month compared to June, while purchases of Russian oil fell by almost a quarter month-on-month, according to China’s General Administration of Customs.

The decline in oil imports by China in July could be one of the reasons for the weakening of the ruble due to the reduction in the inflow of the yuan Olga Belenkaya Head of Macroeconomic Analysis Department, FG “Finam”

At the same time, difficulties for Russia can create problems in the Chinese construction sector: they put pressure on the entire energy sector, as well as metallurgy, another important area of ​​Russian exports.

There are also possible pluses in the Chinese crisis for the country’s external partners. Deflationary processes along the chain may put pressure on global price growth, which will enable world central banks to stop further rate increases and support economic growth. Such a development of events, in turn, can accelerate the demand for energy carriers, smoothing out the negative for Russia as a major market player.