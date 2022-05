Biodiversity in Venezuela is in rapid loss and one of the reasons is the humanitarian and economic crisis that the country is going through. The conclusion is from the Venezuelan Observatory for Environmental Human Rights (OVDHA), which presented this Wednesday (18) a report detailing the ecological disaster.

Under the title “Humanitarian Emergency in Venezuela and Wildlife: Biological Diversity Besieged by the Crisis”, the experts warned of the risk of this biological loss leading to the violation of fundamental guarantees of rural and indigenous populations.

“For decades, wild fauna has been suffering a process of continuous loss that seems to have worsened in recent years, as a result of the economic crisis. This crisis has pushed some population groups to consume wild fauna as a means of subsistence”, pointed out the geographer and professor from the Central University of Venezuela (UCV), Antonio De Lisio, one of the spokespersons for the report’s presentation.

According to the OVDHA, the situation may favor the growth of illegal trafficking in species by people who use animals to solve individual economic problems and also by organized crime groups.

Venezuela lags behind neighboring countries such as Brazil

De Lisio also compared the situation in Venezuela with neighboring countries, including Brazil, often criticized in relation to care for the environment. According to the observatory’s analysis, conditions on Venezuelan territory are much more worrying. “In the country, we are far behind in terms of biodiversity and compliance with international agreements. This is because there is no will on the part of the State, much less progress. Unlike other countries in the region,” warned the professor.

Studies show that, due to the crisis, professors and environmental managers are leaving their positions in universities and even leaving the country. The researchers alerted the authorities about the importance of valuing public universities and environmental education as a whole.

The general coordinator of Clima21, an organization that links environmental and human rights in the country, Alejandro Álvarez, called for immediate action from the government. “It is urgent to put an end to the lack of access to environmental information generated by government opacity, together with the institutional weakness of the Venezuelan State on environmental issues and the progressive dismantling of Venezuelan public universities and research centers”, complained Álvarez.