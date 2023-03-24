It seems that waiting for the month of Ramadan was not exclusive to people only, but prices were eagerly waiting until they started jumping over people’s shoulders and burdening them with unaccountable burdens.

The high cost of living threatens the rich, generous and varied Ramadan tables that Muslims have enjoyed, at a time when successive economic crises are tightening their grip on a large proportion of the peoples of the world, especially in Arab countries. Half of the Syrians suffer from food insecurity according to the World Food Program, while Lebanon, whose lira recorded a historic collapse Commodities are priced in US dollars, while Jordan suffers from a severe unemployment rate.

Despite the absence of many famous popular dishes and traditional Ramadan drinks, whose presence on the tables has become difficult, people’s conversations and memories have not been devoid of them, and they are still adhering to the customs of exchanging food with each other.

To talk about the subject, Azza Hajj Hassan, a journalist specializing in economic affairs, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: