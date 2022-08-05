Economic crimes | The head of the state investment company had information about several listed companies for a year – was convicted of gross misuse of insider information

An unusually extensive securities market crime has come to light in Finland. Solidium’s investment manager and his relatives confessed to their actions and got away with lighter sentences than usual.

Finland an unusually extensive case of misuse of insider information has been revealed in the securities market, which led to the conviction of a total of four people for a securities market crime.

The investment manager of the state investment company Solidium told his spouse and relatives insider information, on the basis of which they bought shares or derivatives of six listed companies. The case of an exceptionally large leak of insider information will be resolved by the verdict given by the Helsinki District Court in the spring.

Case is rare in its scope and because all four defendants admitted their crimes and therefore received less than usual fines and prison terms. It is reportedly the first time that a securities market crime has been convicted in a so-called confession trial.

After the confession, Solidium’s investment manager received a nine-month suspended sentence for aggravated misuse of insider information, and the spouse received a six-month suspended sentence for misuse of insider information and disclosure of insider information.

Their fathers survived the misuse of insider information with fines of one thousand and three thousand euros.

Insider investigation started when the Financial Supervisory Authority requested the police to investigate suspicious stock and derivative transactions made in 2019–2020.

It was about the fact that the state investment company Solidium was and is a large owner in many listed companies, which is why it receives information that is not disclosed in the market in advance. The investment manager had access to the information, and at the same time his close circle started trading in the shares or derivatives of Evry, which is merging with Tieto, and Outotec, Konecranes, Cargotec, Sammo and Stora Enso.

The police kept the investment manager and his common-law wife behind bars for a few days, which is rare in the investigation of securities market crimes.

Inside information you can get a verdict for misuse when it’s information related to the value of a listed company’s stock. Judgment comes if you use insider information for your own benefit or tell others about it.

The crime is punishable by a fine or imprisonment for a maximum of two years.

According to the police investigation and the prosecutor, Solidium’s investment manager at the time advised his common-law partner and father to buy Evry shares. Insider information was that Evry and Tieto are merging.

The investment manager was included in, among other things, the list of insiders regarding the merger project.

Next, the investment manager advised his spouse to buy Outotec derivatives. Unpublished insider information was the merger project between Outotec and Metso Minerals.

Solidium the investment manager advised his common-law wife to buy more Stora Enso and Sammo derivatives as well as Konecranes and Cargotec shares and derivatives.

Unpublished insider information included the significant increase in the fair value of Stora Enso’s forest assets, Solidium’s intention to sell 11 million Sampo shares, and the merger project between Cargotec and Konecranes.

Insider information was passed on in the family when the common-law spouse of the investment manager advised her own father to buy Cargotec shares.

According to the prosecutor’s calculation, the common-law spouse of the investment manager and his father received a total of around 27,000 euros in criminal profit from the deals.

Insider information was also passed on to the father of Solidium’s investment manager, who bought Outotec and Cargotec shares on his son’s advice. The court calculated EUR 9,122 as proceeds of crime, which was awarded to the state.

The 27,000 euros acquired through insider trading by the common-law partner and this father were also sentenced to be forfeited to the state.

Financial Supervisory Authority has recently reported other cases to the police investigation in which it is suspected that insider information was leaked to the spouse and other close friends.

HS told about the incident in January, in which the police and the prosecutor suspect that the Danske Bank banker shared insider information about the merger of Lemminkäinen and YIT to his father and spouse. The chief and those close to him have denied having committed the crime.