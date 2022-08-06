Economic crimes | The CEO of Solidium says that the company reviewed its regulations after the misuse of insider information – “If someone decides to commit a crime, it is really difficult to prevent it”

The investment manager of the state investment company Solidium was sentenced for misusing insider information. Reima Rytsölä, CEO of Solidium, is not aware of anything similar having happened within the company before.

State CEO of the investment company Solidium Reima Rytsölä hopes that the sentence received by Solidium’s investment manager will serve as a warning example that crime does not pay.

Helsingin Sanomat reported on the verdict of Solidium’s investment manager on Saturday morning.

The District Court of Helsinki sentenced him to nine months’ conditional imprisonment for gross misuse of insider information. The investment manager leaked insider information to his spouse and relatives, based on which they bought shares or derivatives of six listed companies.

“This is a reprehensible and unfortunate event. The investment manager has not only broken the law but also all of Solidium’s internal regulations,” says Rytsölä.

On horseback says that Solidium has reviewed its internal regulation after the incident and found out if there is room for improvement in the regulation.

In addition, the company’s insider regulation has also been reviewed separately in the police investigation.

“The police investigation found the regulation to be impeccable. In this light, there is no need to change the regulation,” says Rytsölä.

“The problem here is that if someone decides to commit a crime, it’s really hard to prevent it without full 24/7 surveillance. Of course, such control is not possible.”

According to Rytsölä, the duties of an investment manager naturally include access to information not disclosed in the market. Misuse of information is attempted to be prevented by internal regulation, trading bans and insider registers.

“If someone negligently decides to break the regulations, it usually gets caught afterwards, as has just happened in this case.”

On horseback started his job very recently. He has only been working as CEO of Solidium for six days.

“The work has started quite eventfully.”

Rytsölä is not aware of any misuse of insider information within the state-owned investment company.

The investment manager who received the sentence no longer works for Solidium.

“Solidium received information about the police investigation on March 26, 2021. The investment manager’s employment was terminated on March 31.”