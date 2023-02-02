Economic crimes | Sentence for banker and family for misuse of insider information – husband and father bought 43 percent of rising Lemminkäi

The court did not receive any explanation about giving insider information to relatives. However, the district court considered that there was an “extremely small probability” of buying shares for other reasons.

Helsinki On Thursday, the district court sentenced a senior banker who worked at Danske Bank and his family members for misuse of insider information. The judgment is rare, because according to the judgment, the close circle of the financial professional benefited from the insider information and not the person who received the insider information himself.

The district court sentenced the banker to a 50-day fine, i.e. 2,750 euros to be paid, his father received a 35-day fine, i.e. 945 euros to be paid, and the spouse received a 30-day fine, i.e. 360 euros to be paid.

Banker said at the trial in January, that he did not give any advice to his relatives to buy Lemminkäinen shares in 2017. Similarly, the banker’s father and spouse denied that they had received advice to buy Lemminkäinen before the strong price increase.

On trial it was about inside information related to the listed company Lemminkäinen in 2017. When the listed companies Lemminkäinen and YIT announced the merger in June 2017Lemminkäinen’s course rose by 43 percent in a day.

According to the suspicion of the police and the prosecutor, the banker told insider information about the merger to his father and spouse before the companies had made the matter public. The banker’s close circle bought Lemminkäinen’s share just one day after the banker had been added to YIT’s project-specific insider list.

When Lemminkäinen’s price rose three days after the purchases, the banker’s father and spouse received a profit of tens of percent. According to the prosecutor’s calculation, the father received around 1,500 euros in criminal profit in the shops, and the spouse received a good 600 euros.

Like Danske’s banker, the project-specific insider list includes people who organize large projects of listed companies. The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority routinely checks the stock market transactions of the listed bankers and their close associates.

The accused they got the idea to buy Lemminkäinen from newspaper stories that were presented in abundance in the district court. According to them, it was a matter of ordinary investment activities, where the object of interest was construction companies.

The defense also relied on the fact that the prosecutor did not present any evidence of counseling or communication between the banker and his family. There are suspicions of stock market crime used in previous years as a display for example, teleidentification data, i.e. information about calls made and teleidentification data have been considered sufficient evidence sentenced for gross misuse of insider information.

The district court admits in the reasoning of the judgment that no direct explanation has been presented in the case as to how the banker “gave the information, hint or advice”. Based on the evidence presented, the district court assesses whether there is a possibility that the banker, father and spouse “have not acted intentionally or grossly negligently”.

To the banker according to the spouse’s and father’s reports, they had ended up buying shares of Lemminkäinen oyj based on the information they had collected themselves or on the basis of publicly available information such as newspaper articles.

According to the court, the banker’s relatives had invested “moderate amounts” in Lemminkäinen oyj. Both told uniformly that it would have been a stupid risk-taking to aim for a small profit using insider information.

However, the district court considered that the small investment could have been related either to the reduction of the risk of being caught or to the fact that they were uncertain about their investment target.

“Therefore, no conclusion can be drawn about the size of the investment,” the court writes in its decision.

Legal considers in the reasons for the decision that the most important evidence of crimes is “a very small probability of stock transactions taking place at the same time by chance”.

The alternative course of events presented by the banker and relatives was therefore not considered credible by the court.

According to the district court, the evidence supporting the prosecution is essentially based on probabilities: There is a vanishingly small probability that after a person receives insider information that is useful for less than 30 hours, two of his close relatives would buy, independently of each other, by chance in that very short period of time, out of all the possible shares, the very share about which their relative has the insider information received

According to the district court, the probability is further reduced by the fact that the banker’s spouse and father have traded shares quite rarely.

Inside information you can get a verdict for misuse when it’s information related to the value of a listed company’s stock. Judgment comes if you use insider information for your own benefit or tell others about it.

The crime is punishable by a fine or imprisonment for a maximum of two years. On Wednesday, the prosecutor demanded 50-60 daily fines for Danske’s former banker and 40-50 daily fines for his relatives.

Inside information abuse has rarely been dealt with in court in Finland. Recently, lawsuits related to the securities market have increased again.

Lemminkäinen and YIT’s merger is connected to two other police investigations into suspected securities market crimes.

YIT’s manager-level employee admitted last year that he had used insider information.

Master confessed in written proceedings at the Helsinki district court at the beginning of April 2022, that he had received advance information from his colleague about the upcoming merger. The man bought Lemminkäinen’s share for 14,000 euros and sold the share pot for 19,000 euros after the merger was announced.

The man received a 50-day fine for the misuse of insider information, which means 300 euros to be paid. The criminal benefit of 5,400 euros was sentenced to be forfeited to the state.

For unification In connection with this, the prosecutor made a decision at the end of 2021 not to indict YIT’s branch manager and his father. The branch manager was included in the list of insiders regarding the merger project between Lemminkäinen and YIT.

The business manager’s father had bought Lemminkäinen’s share for just under 5,000 euros after his son had learned about a major merger in the construction industry.

However, the prosecutor considered that the father’s purchases were usual in his investment history and there was no evidence of the transfer of inside information from the branch manager to his father. The mere kinship relationship and the date of acquisition of the father’s shares were not enough grounds to bring charges.

The case differs from the banker’s trial in that Lemminkäinen’s shares were bought by one relative and not two.

Finland YIT and Lemminkäinen, which belong to the largest construction companies, announced a merger in Midsummer 2017, in which Lemminkäinen became part of YIT.

The formed company had a total of approximately 10,000 employees in 11 different countries.

YIT’s shareholders received 60 percent of the company, and Lemminkäinen’s shareholders 40 percent.