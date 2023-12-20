Economic crimes | Ritaluoma of Sunny Car Center is sentenced to absolute imprisonment

The district court of Kanta-Häme dismissed one charge.

Kanta-Hämeen the district court sentenced a businessman known for the Sunny Car Center car dealership project Markku Ritaluoman69, to unconditional imprisonment for economic crimes.

The sentence is two years and six months in prison, which means a prison sentence.

The verdict was for two counts of gross fraud, gross dishonesty of the debtor and two gross tax frauds. The charge of gross accounting crime was dropped.

The court paid attention to Ritaluoma's age and health in its verdict.

“Ritaluoma is currently 69 years old. The age in itself is not yet so high that it should be taken into account as a factor mitigating the punishment. Instead, Ritaluoma's weakened state of health can be taken into account in this context,” the court states.

Legal heard Ritaluomaa from Florida via video connection, because arriving in Finland by flying from the United States could have endangered her health.

“It is also obvious that Ritaluoma's health problems are not only temporary, although it is not excluded that the health condition will improve to some degree, depending on the treatment received and its results. Insofar as Ritaluoma's final sentence will be unconditional imprisonment, a bigger health problem than serving the prison sentence may be related to getting Ritaluoma to Finland to serve it,” the court states.

