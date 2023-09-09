Economic crimes | Oulu went wild for the dazzling “prince” who was supposed to put the city on the world map: Now he is expected from abroad from trial to trial

Rami Jaber, who appeared as a prince, received public money for his films in Oulu. Now he is imprisoned in Germany on suspicion of a large fraud ring. Next, Jaber is required to go to the court in Oulu.

of Jerusalem as a prince he was known. Rami Jaber Al Husseini made films with Hollywood stars and drove a golden Mercedes-Benz in Oulu in 2016.

Jaber’s projects aroused admiration and gathered partners. He also got taxpayers’ money: The city of Oulu supported the prince’s short film with 50,000 euros. It was thought that it is a cheap price for the visibility that Oulu gets with the help of the film.

The list of corporate sponsors was long. The media did stories that showcased the handsome prince’s royal ancestry.

Since In the stories about Jaber, they started talking about the “prince of terror”. One thing and another had begun to be revealed, unpaid tax debts and other financial crimes.

The veil parted further at the end of last year. Jaber had been caught in a large European fraud ring worth millions of euros, involving money laundering and hundreds of defrauded victims with fake currency and stock trading.

“It turned out that he had been arrested in Belgium,” repeats the regional prosecutor of the Oulu district court Heikki Arjas last fall’s events, when Jaber did not even appear at the session of the Oulu district court to answer the charges regarding financial crimes committed in Finland.

“During the preliminary investigation, he had not specifically fled, so it was a surprise that he was not seen.”

Jaber is currently imprisoned in Germany, where the trial against him began on June 20. Time has been set aside for processing the extensive case until the end of October.

After hearing about the arrest, Heikki Arjas issued a European arrest warrant for Jaber. Jaber was still expected to go to the court in Oulu.

On vacation in July, Arjas received a startling message in his work email. According to the message, the prince was unexpectedly released in Germany.

“It turned out that the arrest warrant was valid. The case had gone to a higher court, which ordered that Al Hussein be kept in custody.”

The prince was therefore still in the possession of the authorities, and Arjas could continue his vacation.

Rami Jaber (right) was present in 2018 at the Oulu District Court, where the confiscation of his property was discussed. Also in the picture is lawyer Jukka Pentikäinen.

Jaber’s the charges in Oulu are gross tax fraud, accounting crimes and the debtor’s dishonesty. The suspected crimes took place between 2016 and 2018 and are related to the business operations of the joint-stock companies RNG Group and RNG Entertainment.

The trial was supposed to start on September 4, but the return of the prince of fury to the courts in Oulu will not be seen right away – not necessarily even this year.

“There have been questions about the possibility of a video connection, but at least earlier the assistant said that it was not suitable for Al Hussein,” says Arjas.

In court the existing fraud network in Germany is large. There are reportedly victims in eleven countries.

According to the investigation, the victims were directed to a reliable-looking cryptocurrency, currency and stock trading online exchange that offered lucrative returns.

The victims were contacted by phone or e-mail and were made to transfer large sums of money to online accounts.

The accounts were controlled by the suspects, one of whom is the 42-year-old Jaber today online magazine Archyden according to another.

Seven a year ago everything looked good in Oulu. At the beginning of 2016, Jaber made a short film in the freezing winter of Pohjola, in which cars were fought over, shot with machine guns and a car was blown up.

Jaber had already made a cuddle movie before. Concise 11-minute 2 Hours 2 Vegas had gathered viewers on YouTube, and Oulu had gained visibility there as well.

Fate– the producer, creator and lead actor of the film was the prince himself. There were actors from Hollywood. The license plate of the Mercedes-Benz S500, taped in gold, read PRINCE RJ1.

In the previous autumn, a record-breaking arrival of asylum seekers had been observed in Finland. Jaberkin had come to Finland as an asylum seeker, but already in 2010.

To the media, he freely told the story of his royal ancestry in the Middle East. of HS however, the experts interviewed in 2016 interpreted that Jaber was not an actual prince, but a stage name.

Oulu Business Oulu, responsible for the city’s marketing, financed Jaber’s projects because it calculated that it would get the much-needed advertising value. The collapse of Nokia and the giant kicks were behind us, we were hungry for speed for a new start.

The football club AC Oulu also joined the burning enthusiasm. Jaber acquired the club’s shares for 50,000 euros, and was elected to the club’s board.

AC Oulu was hoping for a new young visionary and marketing know-how, but Jaber only attended the meetings once.

After the criminal suspicions became public, AC Oulu announced in 2018 that Jaber had received departure passes from the board. He still has the company’s shares. Their share of the entire share capital is currently 2.5 percent.

“ “Yes, he will definitely be brought here, but when, that’s a different matter.”

Jaber’s in addition, his business partner, a man living in the United States, is wanted in the Oulu court. However, the fact that the business partner has not been contacted brings its own challenges to the processing of the case.

“The district court of Oulu has tried to sue him from the United States, but it has not been successful,” says Arjas.

Arjas cannot open the contents of Jaber’s charges and bankruptcy cases at this stage. Based on them, however, the prosecutor will demand a prison sentence.

“Yes, he will certainly be brought here, but when is a different matter. It is under the consideration of the German authorities when the temporary handover can be carried out.”

Yet a couple of years ago, Jaber was in the headlines Renny Harlin’s as an actor and producer of the film. Filmed in the Middle East The Misfits starred in the movie Pierce Brosnan.

It remained unclear to the Finns which man the prince of Jerusalem really was. More clarity on the picture will soon come from the results of the German legal proceedings.