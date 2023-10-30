Economic crimes | Lehdet: The spouse of Minister of Education Henriksson’s state secretary was convicted of gross tax fraud

Local politician and entrepreneur Jarmo Grönman from Porvoo was sentenced to four months’ suspended imprisonment. His wife Mikaela Nylander (r) works as state secretary.

Hufvudstadsbladet– newspaper, the district court of Itä-Uusimaa has sentenced a local politician and entrepreneur from Porvoo Jarmo Grönmanin (kok) to a four-month suspended sentence for aggravated tax fraud.

Grönman is the chairman of Porvoo city council Mikaela Nylander’s (r) spouse.

Nylander is a former Member of Parliament who is currently the Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson’s (r) as Secretary of State. Nylander is also the chairman of the regional board of the Eastern Uusimaa welfare region.

Nylander says to Hblthat it’s still too early to say what the verdict means for his confidence.

Previously, we talked about Grönman’s sentence Uusimaa newspaper.

Grönman himself resigned on Monday from his positions of trust, including membership of the Porvoo council.

Grönman was also ordered to pay more than 41,000 euros in compensation to the tax office. According to Hbl, it was about the 2017 taxation, in connection with which, according to the prosecutor, Grönman had neglected to declare his salary income and submit a pre-filled tax form.

Grönman has admitted that he failed to declare his salary and admitted that the prosecutor’s calculations are correct. However, he has referred to human error, that is, according to him, the information has not been left out intentionally or due to gross negligence.

According to Hufvudstadsbladet, Grönman still denies the crime and plans to appeal the sentence.