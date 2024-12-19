Sometimes, the news is that statements by a relevant personality in international organizations with potential major repercussions both economically and in the financial markets, go completely unnoticed and are not news, at least in the national media.

Last week, the current Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, former Prime Minister of the Netherlands, made some noteworthy statements: “On average, European countries easily spend up to a quarter of their national income on pensions, healthcare and social security systems. We need a small fraction of that money to be dedicated to having a much stronger defense and preserving our way of life. “Freedom is not free.”

Already at the 2018 NATO summit, President Trump threatened the rest of the members of the organization with leaving the alliance if the rest of the partners did not increase their defense spending starting in 2019. Additionally, his low spending disgraced the German authorities. in defense, while they received cheap energy from Russia and based their defense on the capacity of the United States as the main financier of NATO. His message was clear: if Europe doesn’t pay for its own defense, the US won’t.

Now, Trump has already advanced his intention for NATO members to increase their defense spending to 3% of GDP, when the current commitment is 2%. More than a suggestion, it is presented as an unavoidable mandate. Thus, next June, the commitment to increase the defense spending of all members to 3% by 2030 will likely be approved, with an intermediate objective of 2.5%. This increase would mean around 250,000 million additional euros of spending per yearwhich will fall on the different European countries.

At the moment, Of the 32 members of the alliance, 23 will reach the 2% level of defense spending on GDP. It is very striking how the countries closest to Russia and that feel most threatened have significantly increased their defense spending compared to 2018: Poland exceeds 4%, having doubled its level of defense spending; Estonia and Latvia exceed 3%, increasing their spending by 71% and 53%, respectively; Sweden and Finland, which already exceed 2% in defense spending, have increased their spending level by 121% and 73%, respectively.

On the contrary, the countries furthest from the scene of the war in Ukraine and Russia, although they have increased defense spending since 2018, are the ones that spend the least on defense in relation to GDP: Spain and Belgium 1.3% ; Italy and Portugal 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively.

After a pause in the application of the fiscal rules of the Stability and Growth Pact due to the pandemic, they are back in force. All EU countries are forced to reduce their public deficits below 3% of GDP and to gradually reduce the percentage of the debt level. Some countries, such as France or Italy, are within the “excessive deficit procedure”, being monitored by European authorities. Especially for them, achieving these deficit objectives requires undertaking structural reforms that are difficult for the population to assimilate.

In this context, with a very limited capacity to increase public revenue via taxes without causing serious damage to the economy, considerably increasing defense spending represents a difficult challenge for European governments.

Given limited income, spending capacity is also limited, necessarily having to apply priorities to said expenses. Now, although we don’t like to talk about it and many parties are opposed, it seems inevitable to increase defense spending. If this expense becomes a priority, it will necessarily be to the detriment of other expenses such as pensions, health or education, as Mark Rutte has stated.

In addition to the above, Europe, unlike the United States, does not have a single army, but rather as many armies as there are countries, each with its own systems and its own defense spending priorities. Therefore, synergies in spending will hardly emerge.

The peace dividend has definitely disappeared. European countries seem to be forced to return to defense spending around 3% of GDP, levels existing in the Cold War. If an agreement is reached in Europe to be lax with public deficits due to increased defense spending, the interest rates required on bonds will increase. The economic cold war is back.