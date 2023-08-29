Economic breakdown | A historic investment wave is rolling into Finland – see the maps of the most benefited regions

More than 140 billion euros worth of green transition investments are planned for Finland. What are they and where do they go?

“When that you can hardly even guess in your dreams who will get and to whom it will be given.”

In a song released in 1995 by Leevi and the Leavings Would you cry for happiness? let’s think about the rough distribution of the gift of happiness.

Gösta Sundqvist hardly wrote verses, at least not exclusively as a commentary on the national economy. However, as of the beginning of autumn 2023, those lines fit to describe the new division that is stirring up Finnish economic geography.

The green transition brings so many new investments to Finland that Kone’s board chairman Antti Herlin66, said recentlythat he has not seen anything like it in his entire life.

The green transition – or in the words of the current government, a clean transition – means a transition towards an economy that would no longer spoil the climate and nature.

Confederation of Business (EK) in the listing the amount of investment intentions related to the green transition has already risen to more than 140 billion euros. It is about half of Finland’s gross domestic product.

Not all projects on the list will be realized, but the list is also growing all the time. The boost is huge.

Many even remote regions will see offshore wind farms, onshore wind farms, solar panel fields, power line construction sites, battery factories and hydrogen plants.

However, the pot is not divided equally. The distribution leans towards certain technologies and certain areas.

Would you cry for happiness? It depends where you live.

And you can’t always predict the final realization of projects – even in your dreams.

Listed by EK of the pot of investment intentions, more than one hundred billion euros, or more than two-thirds, are aimed at wind power. The shares of sea and land firepower are almost equal.

Wind power is also related to the traction of new power lines, i.e. the transmission network.

The next largest entity, with around 30 billion euros, is industrial investments, i.e. factories. Hydrogen plants are Top of the total. They are followed by fossil-free steel and batteries.

EK’s leading expert Janne Peljon according to the analysis of the investment types and amounts shows “the story of the green transition for Finland”.

“In the long run, the boom is based on increasing the production of clean electricity and our excellent competitiveness in it,” he says.

The goal of doubling Finland’s clean electricity production is included in the government program.

“That, in turn, attracts industrial investments and investments related to balancing the electricity system,” says Peljo.

The latter category includes, for example, batteries and energy storage.

East Finland not particularly celebrating in this song. The lyrics of Leevi and the Leavings would continue after the quote mentioned at the beginning like this:

“And how generously the gift of happiness is shared here.”

The partial exclusion of Eastern Finland is not a question of anyone’s ill will, but rather the unpleasant realities of geography.

The wind power plans for the Gulf of Finland and the eastern border have stopped due to the opposition of the defense forces. Radars would be jammed.

Factories, on the other hand, are concentrated on the coast because, for example, batteries and low-emission steel are manufactured for export.

Even if you completely exclude wind power from the analysis, the provinces of Eastern Finland are still mostly at the bottom of the list. The exception is Kymenlaakso, which benefits from its ports.

For example, Hamina and Kotka are pending large investments in the manufacture of battery materials together with a Chinese partner.

Just billions staring does not give the full picture of the green transition.

Large sums are associated with large uncertainties. Out of the thirty most expensive investment intentions, only two are investment decisions. One is an extension of the old operation. Eighteen are at the planning stage, nine are just in the preliminary investigation.

The planned implementation year of almost all offshore wind investments is 2030, later or unknown. Onshore wind power projects are mainly being implemented earlier.

The amount of additional wind power to be built depends on how much demand for clean electricity – i.e. hydrogen plants, for example – will eventually be built in Finland.

Mutkalammi wind farm is located in the area of ​​Kalajoki, Kokkola and Kannu municipalities. A lot of wind power is concentrated in the provinces of Ostrobothnia. Roads and power lines to wind farms require logging. See also Football Zlatan Ibrahimović is overwhelmed by the feeling of panic at the end of his career in the spring, but first he will draw Sweden to the World Cup

Industrial investments have not yet been announced in such a quantity that it would create demand for all wind power intentions. And there is uncertainty even in what is announced.

Uusimaa, for example, rises to the top of the provincial list largely because of the four billion euro investment announced by one company, Blastr Green Steel. The planned fossil-free steel factory in Inkoose is in the pre-examination phase. For example lack of funding. The announced graduation year of 2026 can already be considered due to permit processes as unrealistic.

However, according to Peljo, it is clear that the need for electricity in Finland will increase when industry changes its processes to electric ones. The energy that, for example, in steel production was previously obtained by burning coal, should be obtained from electricity.

One estimate is that Finland’s electricity demand could even double by 2050. Now it’s about finding a balance.

“We should aim for clean electricity production and demand to grow at the same pace,” says Peljo.

Solar power the sum of the investments remains below one billion euros in the listing. However, that figure gives too dim a picture of the sun’s role.

Next to Seinäjoki in Nurmo, in the yard of the Atria factory, there is one of the largest solar energy parks in the Nordic countries. From the point of view of the climate, it would make the most sense to build solar power in places where it does not displace the growing forest.

In the majority of investment intentions, EK has marked the amount as a round zero, when the price for the investment has not yet been announced.

The list includes, for example, Etec energy & Automation A solar power plant designed for Lappeenrantawhose capacity, if realized, could be the largest in Europe.

The sun balances the whole both geographically and in terms of electricity production. Localities in Eastern Finland are also on the list of solar investments.

In addition, the most abundant solar energy is obtained when there is the least amount of wind. In Finland, it is windiest in the winter and it shines the most in the summer.

In addition to solar energy, biogas-related projects are, according to Peljo, “locally important” and increase the geographical coverage of the green transition.

Finally it is appropriate to remind that ending up on EK’s list is not a guarantee that all projects are equally “green” or even positive for the environment as a whole.

According to Peljo, the list has been compiled based on the companies’ own announcements. If the company itself calls the investment related to the green transition, it is included.

In reality, of course, all projects also have negative environmental effects. They must be weighed on a case-by-case basis.

The environmental friendliness of wind power projects has been questioned, especially in those areas where power plants are built in already quiet nature.

Nuclear power has low emissions, but it has its own risks and problems.

Olkiluoto nuclear power plant. In EK’s listing, investments in nuclear power are also counted as related to the green transition.

There are also new pulp mills on the list. They would increase logging. Investigator Jakob Donner-Amnell has estimated that there are plans for the Baltic Sea region too many new factories compared to wood resources.

The companies themselves see their role as positive. The 1.2 billion euro pulp mill planned for Kemijärvi by Vataset oy, for example, calls itself a “biorefinery” and an “ecological pioneer”.

The project on the website greenness is justified by the shortening of transport distances, the usefulness of thinning felling and the development of wood products with a higher added value.

If the green the pot of transition is distributed unevenly on a Finnish scale, is moving its own winners and losers also at the local level.

For example, in wind power investments, the rental income received by the land owner can be very juicy, while the one-off compensations paid for transmission lines or roads are clearly smaller.

The battery factory might be an employer for one person and a familiar one for another polluter of water bodies.

Different types of investments also vary in their employability. For example, wind, solar and hydropower provide a lot of employment during the construction phase, but when the plant is finished, employment decreases. Of course, for example, maintenance needs to be done.

Jobs in hydrogen plants and battery factories are more permanent.

According to Peljo, it is certain that the green transition will bring a lot of new work to Finland.

“Our estimate is that 80,000-200,000 jobs will be created in Finland by 2050.”