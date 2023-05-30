On December 1, 2012, Enrique Pena Nieto receives the presidential band and takes oath of law before the Congress of the Union as President of the United Mexican States. The following day he participated in the signing of the agreement called “Pact for Mexico” between the presidency of the Republic and the three main political parties of that time: PRI, PAN and PRD.

In said pact, five major agreements were listed: 1) For a society of rights and freedoms; 2) Economic growth, employment and competitiveness; 3) Security and justice: 4) Transparency, accountability and fight against corruption; and 5) Democratic Governance. From them derived the famous structural reforms of a legislative nature, such as: energy, finance, education, telecommunications, economic competition, and treasury. The objective of the latter was get one higher and more effective tax collection, taxing various services and products; for example, the consumption of sugary drinks and foods with a high caloric content, such as soft drinks, sweets and fried foods. Similarly, a 10% tax was created on profits obtained from speculation in the Stock Market.

With Peña Nieto, public security policy focuses mainly on reduce violence, instead of attacking criminal organizations in Mexico head-on. in that matter created the “Gendarmerie”, with more than 40,000 troops. He also instituted the National Anti-Kidnapping Coordination. Although in terms of security the jewel in the crown was the disappearance of 43 young normalists from Ayotzinapaeven without clarifying to date in a conclusive way, so the vaunted “historical truth” has not yet arrived.

In terms of corruption, the issues of the “White House”, the Master scam and the Odebrecht casewhich today has in the prison for Emilio Lozoya Austin, who is said to have received $10 million in bribes. Facts that placed Mexico in 135th place out of 170 countries in the Corruption Perception Index.

Regarding the economic question, during the Peña Nieto administration the average annual growth was 2.48%, although his plan was to increase the GDP very far from the aforementioned results.

Between the beginning and the end of his administration, the country’s production grew by almost 13%. And average inflation was 3.88%, below the target ceiling set by Banco de México.

For its part, public debt increased by 70%, and according to the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit in 2017 it amounted to a level of 10,088,979.7 trillion pesos, which represents the largest increase since this variable began to be computed in 1990.

At the end of the six-year term, according to data from Parametría, Enrique Peña Nieto had an average approval during his administration of 38% (very low by the way). This translates, supported by other numbers, that 6 out of 10 Mexicans disapproved of his performance; 81% of the people surveyed thought that they did less than what was expected, contrasting with 11% who stated that they only did what was expected of them, and only 5% considered that they did more than what was expected; 5% consider that he delivered a country just as bad and 73% a worse country. The items rated below in a negative sense by the people were: combating poverty (76%), corruption (78%), drug trafficking (82%) and crime (84%).

Finally, we would say that the government transition was described as orderly and velvety, for which Peña Nieto had some meetings with the winning candidate. Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorabout whom we will refer in the last and eighth installment of this tight synthesis of the series.