(Sixth of eight parts)

Today it is the turn of the government of Felipe de Jesús Calderón Hinojosa, who served as President of Mexico from December 1, 2006 as of November 30, 2012.

Felipe Calderón competed for the presidency in the 2006 elections for him National Action Party, who obtained a 0.56% advantage over Andrés Manuel López Obrador, candidate of the Democratic Revolution Party. The latter not having recognized Calderón’s triumph. However the Federal Electoral Tribunal of the Judiciary of the Federation recognized his victory on September 5, 2006, having taken office as President of the Republic on December 1, 2006, in a ceremony of the Congress of the Union that lasted around five minutes. Not satisfied with this, López Obrador proclaimed himself “legitimate president.”

Calderón’s presidency from its inception was marked by the War on Drugs, which was considered a strategy to gain popular legitimacy after the complicated elections.

As a consequence of said war, during the Calderón’s six-year term, just over 121,000 homicides were registered fraudulent

In the economic field, the administration of Felipe Calderon was also marked by great recessionsince there was a drop in 4.7% in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2009.

However, the following year (2010) an economic recovery was obtained, giving rise to a growth of 5.11% of the GDP in that year. However, the average annual growth of the Gross Domestic Product was 1.9%, far from what was forecast (3.2%).

This limited growth was reflected in precarious formal employment opportunities, worsening informality, which implied low income, reduced productivity and lack of social security and health services. Of the employed persons, 73.1% (35.9 million) received income of between one and five general minimum wages; and the unemployed population went from 1.6 to 2.5 million during his six-year term.

During the Calderón government, the national debt increased from 22.2% to 35% of GDP in December 2012. And the poverty rate increased from 43% to 46%.

During Calderon’s six-year term, various structural reforms were carried out: fiscal; that of the public pension system; the energetic; that of economic competition; that of the criminal and labor justice system.

During his government, the Mexican Space Agency; he participated in the founding of the Pacific Alliance, and achieved universal medical care through Seguro Popular.

On April 29, 2009, the world woke up to the news that the AH1N1 influenza passed to the category of pandemic, decreed as such by the World Health Organization (WHO).

On June 5, 2009, the ABC nursery, in Sonora, caught fire and 49 boys and girls lost their lives. The building did not have the characteristics to provide the service, since it did not have emergency exits or other basic measures such as fire extinguishers or smoke detectors.

In January 2012, one of the most controversial monuments in the country’s capital was inaugurated: the Estela de Luz, also nicknamed by the locals as ‘the suavicrema’. This commemorative structure of the bicentennial of the Independence of Mexico, was involved in accusations of corruption and mismanagement of economic resources destined for the work. According to the Superior Audit of the Federation, said monument cost 1,146 million 372 thousand pesos.

On the eve of the end of his term, Calderón Hinojosa announced a proposed decree to change the name of the country, from the United States of Mexico to only Mexico, to emphasize the country’s own identity with respect to the United States of America. The proposal was unsuccessful.

Felipe Calderón’s six-year term was marked by the death of two Interior Secretaries: Juan Camilo Mouriño and Francisco Blake Mora.

