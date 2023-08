How did you feel about the content of this article?

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernández is expected to hand over the country in recession to his successor at the end of the year | Photo: EFE/Daniel Piris

Economic activity in Argentina dropped by 0.2% in June compared to May, official sources informed this Wednesday (23).

The data released by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec), which serve as a provisional anticipation to measure the quarterly variation of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), confirm the contraction trend presented by the Argentine economy since March.

The report also indicates that in June economic activity fell by 4.4% compared to the same month of 2022, adding three consecutive months in the negative.

Indec data reveal that, of the 16 activities included in the indicator, ten productive sectors registered an interannual improvement in June, among which hotels (8.8%) and mining (7.9%) stand out.

However, the index fell in June, dragged down by the agricultural and livestock sector, which, seriously affected by the drought and with a strong impact on Argentina’s total economic activity, fell 40.4% in the 12-month period.

The manufacturing industry also registered a sharp drop of 3.6% compared to the same period last year.

Argentina accumulated in the first half of the year a drop of 1.9% in economic activity, according to the official report released this Wednesday.

Last year, Argentine GDP accumulated an advance of 5.2%, well below the recovery of 10.4% in 2021.