The rise in oil production, the end of hyperinflation and greater spending from the Governmenttranslates into a 16.6 percent increase in economic activity in Venezuela in this second quarter of 2022.



The data was provided by the Venezuelan Finance Observatory (OVF), an independent body that, in the absence of data from the Central Bank of Venezuela, has become the main source of information on economic matters in the country.

According to the figures, the annualized increase was 12.3 percent but, “it is a modest growth if the large declines in the production of goods and services that occurred in 2019 and 2020 are taken into account,” reads the document released by the OVF.

The second quarter of 2022 was marked by the increase in oil production by 36.3 percent, as barrels produced stabilized in the order of 700,000 per day. This suggests the loss of multiplier capacity of oil over the rest of the economy.

The OVF, made up of economists and former Venezuelan deputies, also explains that the credit portfolio, basically for consumption, had a modest 21 percent rebound.

The Venezuelan economy maintained 27 consecutive quarters of a decline that began in the fourth quarter of 2014 and ended in the third quarter of 2021. “This has meant that as of the second quarter of 2022 the size of the Venezuelan economy was barely 21 percent that the one I had in the second quarter of 2012.”

Cases like the Venezuelan one draw attention because rarely has such an intense and prolonged drop in an economy been observed in periods that were not mediated by an armed conflict.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

