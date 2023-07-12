The new Ecomondo edition, the Italian Exhibition Group event for the ecological transition and the new circular and regenerative economy models, will be held at the Rimini fair from 7 to 10 November. With the aim of creating new business opportunities and fostering dialogue between the business world and young entrepreneurial realities, Ecomondo will enhance the Start-Up & Scale-Up area with the involvement and main partnership of ANGI, the National Association of Young Innovators . The initiative, organized by the Italian Exhibition Group and also promoted in collaboration with the ICE (Italian Trade Agency), ART-ER (a consortium company of Emilia-Romagna) and the Mai Foundation, aims at creating an entirely reserved for innovative Start-Ups and young Italian companies that offer technologies, services and solutions in the green and circular economy sectors.

The call, which is aimed at companies and SMEs registered in the business register in the special section of innovative startups, represents an opportunity to access the national and international stage, in which to create opportunities for the various stakeholders in the sector to meet by encouraging dialogue with Italian innovative system as a primary interlocutor for development, giving a voice to the best Italian innovators on the great challenges of the ecological transition. Each Start-Up can submit its application by 12:00 on Thursday 21 September 2023 according to the methods indicated on the site. The 20 most deserving will be the protagonists of this new edition chosen on the basis of qualitative assessments acquired by a committee of members of the ruling class and other experts. “We are delighted to have started this very important collaboration with IEG, one of the main Italian and European trade fair players. As ANGI we are honored to be able to give our contribution and precious added value to the enhancement of the Innovation Area where we can give voice and prestige to the best Italian innovators, creating a value path in which to support the excellence of our country ecosystem”, commented the President of the ‘ANGI, Gabriele Ferrieri.