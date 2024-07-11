Eco-mafia surge in 2023, 4 crimes every hour

Ecomafia surge in 2023: environmental crimes increase (+15.6%) and criminal offences rise to 35,487 with an average of 4 every hourfor a turnover of 8.8 billion euros. The South was hit hardest: Campania, Sicily, Puglia and Calabria are the regions with the most environmental crimes. This is the picture that emerges from Legambiente’s report “Ecomafia 2024. The stories and numbers of environmental crime in Italy”, in the 30th year since its first publication. On the podium of environmental crimes are the illegal cement cycle, crimes in the waste cycle, and those against animals.

At the provincial level, Naples rises to first place, followed by Avellino, Bari and Rome. In 2023, 34,481 people were reported (+30.6% on 2022), 319 were arrested (+43%) and 7,152 were seized (+19%). In particular, the illegal cement cycle is not only construction where it is not allowed, but also rigged contracts, works with exorbitant costs to fuel bribery, corruption and real estate speculation with rigged cards. In 2023, this phenomenon recorded 13,008 crimes (+6.5%); crimes in the waste cycle increased by 66.1% to 9,309. In third place crimes against animals (with 6,581 crimes) from poaching to illegal fishing, from trafficking of protected species to that of pets up to breeding; followed by arson, negligence and generic fires with 3,691 crimes.

The numbers of attacks on cultural heritage are also growing (642 thefts of works of art, +58.9% compared to 2022) and crimes in the agri-food supply chain (45,067 administrative crimes, +9.1% compared to 2022), starting with gangmastering. There are also 378 mafia clans registered. The application of law 68/2015 on environmental crimes continues, which in 2023 exceeded the 600 quota, even if it records a slight decrease compared to the previous year when it was contested 637 times. A decrease due to a decrease in controls, from 1,559 to 1,405. The crime of environmental pollution remains the most contested in 2023, 111 times, leading to 210 reports and 21 arrests. 48.8% of new illegal constructions are concentrated in the South while too few demolitions have been carried out. Legambiente asks the Meloni Government for “a serious commitment in the fight against eco-mafias”. A message that the environmental association reiterated today also with its Goletta Verde, a historic campaign that monitors the health of the sea and coasts every summer, which on its last day of stopover in Lazio, displayed the banner “No eco-monsters, No ecomafia” during navigation along the coasts, sending a message at a national and territorial level.

“Environmental crimes have long threatened our health, our environment and our economy. Fighting them and managing to contain them completely will be crucial for the future of our country and our planet.. The surge in environmental crimes, which emerged from Legambiente’s ecomafia report, cannot simply be observed, but must be considered a starting point for increasingly targeted and incisive actions. We were among the main promoters and authors of the law that introduced environmental crimes into the penal code, with the belief that those who pollute must pay, especially organized crime, which also makes a lucrative business at the expense of human health and the environment. The Bicameral Ecomafia Commission is committed to strengthening legislative tools and ensuring greater effectiveness of control and repression operations. Always at the forefront in the defense of the environment and against all mafias, we will continue to work tirelessly to protect our territory and ensure a sustainable future for future generations. It is only through collaboration between institutions, associations and citizens that we can hope to win this battle”. This was stated in a note by Senator Pietro Lorefice, group leader of the 5 Star Movement in the bicameral ecomafia commission