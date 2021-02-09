Ecology The study investigated how animal territories decrease in human compression

Human action and construction force animals to move up to double distances in search of food, shelter, or mating partners.

Man drive nature cramped from every direction. We also unknowingly modify the territory and migration routes of animals in ways whose effects are not yet known.

Human activity and infrastructure force animals to travel up to twice the distance of food, shelter, or mating partners, for example, compared to their fellow species living in their untouched areas. Animal territories have also declined substantially in many species.

That’s what it says Nature Ecology & Evolution extensive study just published in the journal. It was contracted by an Australian trio of researchers from the Universities of Sydney and Deakin.

“ “It’s like you have to move 11 miles every day to get to work.”

Conservation biologist Tim Doherty and his colleagues went through a thousand research articles that have explored the journeys and territories of different animal species in nature and in man-made areas.

Of these, 208 articles of sufficiently good quality were selected for more detailed statistical analysis.

.­

The studies provided a new picture of how human activities have affected 167 animal species around the world. There was a wide spectrum of life from butterflies to fish and from bears to birds.

“The results make you think. On average, human impact [lajista riippuen] either restricted animal mobility by 37 percent or increased mobility by 70 percent, ”the researchers write The Conversation online publication.

“It’s like you have to move 11 miles more every day to get to work,” the researchers relate the distances folded by the animals to the average Australian commute.

In Finland, a 70 per cent increase in day trips would be about the same, about ten kilometers. The average commute here is 14 miles.

“ In the United States, oil spills have scattered otters.

Human deer in North America and Europe, for example, are much more migratory species.

They are driven by hunting and other human activities in nature. In Madagascar, macaques are fleeing deforestation and are having to fetch territory from an ever-larger area.

In the United States, oil spills have driven otters scattered. In Canada, caribou shun the sounds of the oil industry.

In England, on the other hand, badgers have fled mass slaughter, which has been carried out in the country from time to time for fear of the spread of disease.

.­

Is it is clear that hunting forces animals to move, but deforestation and the spreading of pastures, for example, drive many species further away from their homelands for food.

The fragmentation of habitats plagues Australian koalas, for example. In recent years, Koalas have also suffered from record-breaking hunting fires.

On the other hand, in the vicinity of human settlements, the territory of many species has shrunk. Depending on the species, the change indicates either more cramped living conditions or the fact that there is no need to fold such long distances on the outskirts of the settlement to get food.

Think of city foxes, which have enough rabbits to pop in urban suburbs, or rats that waste waste. Many species also benefit from human activities.

Researchers stress that, for example, nesting times should be better taken into account.

“Human action has a really big impact on how animals move,” Doherty, the lead author of the study, says in a radio interview on Australia’s ABC channel.

“ In their distress, fluttering gnats could accidentally kick their eggs down from the cliffs.

On the other hand the disappearance of man also confuses the environment in places where animals have adapted to human rhythm.

Another recent study reveals that on the bird island of Stora Karlsö in the Baltic Sea, southern terns are in distress as tourist swings have freed up living space for sea eagles.

Located next to Gotland, Stora Karlsö is a nature reserve and a popular tourist destination in summer.

Last year, however, the island was closed to tourists due to a coronavirus pandemic. Swedish researchers followed the impact of the island’s silence on birds.

Stora Karlsö is home to 60,000 southern gulls, and 7-8 sea eagles usually winter on the island.

From late spring, eagles fly their way when the tourist season begins. Last year, the eagles did not even leave, and the nesting of the southern terns was disturbed.

Eagles often do not prey on gulls, but gulls are afraid of eagles. The gulls swirled anxiously off the cliffs, and their nests were left unprotected from egg thieves like seagulls.

Gnats fluttering in flight in their distress could also accidentally kick their own eggs down from the cliffs.

In one community, southern terns were out of their nest for a total of up to ten hours a day, when normally they leave for a total of only about an hour.

As a result, the chicks hatched a quarter less than in normal years. The study of Lintusaari was published in January Biological Conservation in.