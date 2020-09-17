#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

A life without a car is possible. Some have made this radical choice and assume it perfectly. This is the case of Jean-Marc, a resident of L’Union, in the suburbs of Toulouse (Haute-Garonne). He works in an activity zone in the neighboring town, Balma. By the time he leaves, the ring road is blocked so that it would take 40 minutes to cover 6 kilometers. So he opts for the bike: 20 minutes for 6 kilometers.

A bike ride in 20 minutes

The streets are not always suitable for bicycles but the landscapes they cross fill it. However, the last part of the route, with roundabouts and a secondary road, is dangerous. “It is complicated”, he admits. However, he arrived at his destination as planned about twenty minutes later. What to give ideas both economic and ecological to other drivers.