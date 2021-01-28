#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

A collective of retired women, “Les Aînées pour la protection du climat”, whose members are 78 years old on average, have lodged a complaint against the Swiss state before the European Court of Human Rights. They accuse the state of climate neglect, explaining that it does not take care of their health. “Behind, there is a little guilt vis-à-vis this planet that we have used a lot but also the desire to become one with justice and the youngest“, explains the journalist of We Tomorrow Armelle Oger.

In France, the results of the “Affair of the Century” complaint are awaited. Two and a half million people and NGOs have filed a complaint with the Paris administrative court for climate negligence. “Behind it all is citizen power“, comments Armelle Oger. This citizen power is a link between the young committed generations and the oldest, “those who have benefited from the glorious Thirty and those who say they are sacrificediés “, reports the journalist.

