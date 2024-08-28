Ciudad Juarez.- The Department of Ecology incorporated a new unit that will strengthen the fumigation service and the removal of swarms. The director of the department, César Díaz Gutiérrez, reported that the unit is equipped with specific tools for the removal of swarms and also carries out fumigations. Since the beginning of his administration, Ecology carried out 8,300 fumigations in homes, more than 40 parks, 25 schools and two barracks. Díaz highlighted that starting this week, with the return to classes, requests from educational institutions will be received. Interested citizens can request the service through WhatsApp at 656-111-1259 or call the office at 656-689-3905, extension 100. Fumigations last 10 to 15 minutes and are available to citizens in general, as well as to directors of educational institutions, clinics and community centers. The fumigation coverage has included most of the southeastern area, covering sectors such as Riberas del Bravo, Parajes, Las Haciendas, Sendero and Urbivilla. Regarding the removal of swarms, 22 bee captures or relocations have been carried out, mainly in Sendero, Valle de Juárez, El Chamizal and El Hidalgo parks, and in four private homes.