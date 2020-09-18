Ecology Peat production does not accumulate bottom sludge in nearby lakes – Impacts on water bodies appear to be smaller than expected

Peat is a controversial fuel. Digging it grinds the environment, and burning peat pollutes the climate.

In one case, however, peat has a better reputation. Its impact on water bodies appears to be less than previously thought.

When the peat bog is ground, sediment and nutrients are released, which flow into the waters of the surrounding areas. At worst, this has been claimed to accumulate up to a meter thick layer of sludge at the bottom of lakes in catchment areas. There have been heated debates in public.

Geology the research center has been investigating the matter since 2013 and created the bottoms of the lakes. A group of five researchers published in the journal Geosciences in August article, the outcome of which is unambiguous.

Peat production in the studied lakes had no effect on the accumulation of bottom sediment. Solids and carbon accumulate in the sediment quietly, regardless of whether the lake is located in a peat production catchment area or not. On average, the bottom sediment of the lakes studied had risen by a few cents over 34 years.

“The idea of ​​several meters of mud layers on the bottom of lakes caused by peat production has come up in general discussions, and the phenomenon presented has been so exceptional in relation to the research data that we found out if it is observable,” says the group leader. Tuija Vähäkuopus Geological Survey of Finland.

“In our randomized study, no such lake was found.”

Group surveyed 60 lakes in different parts of Finland. Half of them were located in the peat production catchment area, and half were in the nearby reference lakes.

Peat production near lakes in the catchment area had started in the 1980s on average.

The lakes were sonicated and sediment samples were taken from the bottom, the chemical composition of which was determined.

“ “Peat production may have been over-prosecuted, while the burden of forestry has been underestimated.”

In order to see how much sediment has accumulated at the bottom of lakes over a period of time, a starting point must be determined. In Finland, such is the radioactive fallout from the Chernobyl nuclear accident.

“The accident was a stroke of luck for sediment timers,” says the Finnish Environment Institute’s Development Manager, docent Seppo Hellsten. He was not involved in the study.

The power accident released radioactive cesium into the environment, which is still present in nature. The year 1986 still radiates in the bottom sediment. The samples show directly how much sediment has accumulated since then.

In the lakes studied, the sediment had thickened by only a few centimeters, up to a maximum of 17 centimeters, after the 1980s. On average, 6.1 cents of sediment had accumulated in the peat-producing lakes during this period, compared to 7.1 cents in the reference lakes.

In other words, peat excavation had no noticeable effect on sediment thickness, nor on the chemical composition of the bottom layers.

When man loves nature, the soil releases, for example, heavy metals that travel to lakes.

“The transport of fine-grained mineral material into lakes, ie the effects of the modification of catchments, is reflected, for example, in the increase of elements such as potassium and aluminum,” says the research professor. Tommi Kauppila Geological Survey of Finland.

Peat production could be reflected in particular in the accumulation of organic matter and carbon at the bottom of lakes. Again, no difference was observed between the lakes in the peat production catchment area and their reference lakes.

“ “There are many peat bog beaches in Finland.”

Human the activity as a whole, on the other hand, stands out. The clearing of fields, deforestation and, in particular, the drainage of bogs are reflected in the lake sediment accumulated in recent decades.

“The bog has been drained very aggressively, which increases sediment accumulation and metal load. Peat production may have been over-prosecuted, while the burden of forestry has been underestimated. That’s about double what was previously estimated, ”Hellsten says.

He was not surprised by the research finding that peat production does not appear to affect the accumulation of bottom sediment in the lake. However, other effects of peat production, such as water sedimentation, were not now mapped in the study.

“In the lakes, the material accumulates close to the coastal zone, and it was not studied here. Coarse material can accumulate on the beach around the shelters, and there are many such peat bog beaches in Finland, ”says Hellsten.

Numerous studies have also shown that the grinding of peatlands accelerates the leaching of organic matter into water bodies. However, the impact of peat production on its amount is difficult to verify without years of monitoring, as organic matter is also formed as plants land and is leached into water bodies equally from natural bogs and forests.

Peat production the share of total emissions to water bodies is in the order of about 1%, according to studies. Agriculture and forestry put a much greater strain on water bodies.

However, Hellsten points out that the load is not evenly distributed. The situation directly next to the peat area may be different.

“If we compare it to how many percent of people in Finland have a coronavirus, then it’s a small percentage, but then when it happens, it’s a problem.”