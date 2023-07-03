Monday, July 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ecology | New Zealand banned the use of thin plastic bags in shops

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 3, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ecology | New Zealand banned the use of thin plastic bags in shops

New Zealand is the first country in the world to ban the use of thin plastic bags. Thicker plastic bags were already banned by the country’s government in 2019.

In New Zealand the government is expanding the ban on the use of plastic bags to thin plastic bags that people use to collect fruit and vegetables in grocery stores. The country is thus the first in the world to ban the use of such plastic products.

Tells about it BBC.

In Finland, in many grocery stores, the customer can currently choose between a plastic bag and a biodegradable bag, but plastic bags are not yet banned.

In New Zealand, the government decided to ban plastic shopping bags already four years ago. Minister of the Environment Rachel Brooking estimates in the BBC story that even more than a billion single-use plastic bags have been saved since the ban came into force.

It is estimated that the extension of the ban will save 150 million plastic bags every year.

See also  Deadline to ask for a vote in transit starts on July 18

In New Zealand, the ban on plastic bags has been criticized, pointing out that the ban allows people to continue packing fruit and vegetables in single-use paper bags, which are still available in stores. They are not actually more ecological alternatives than plastic bags.

“The ban still works. The purpose is to reduce the use of all kinds of single-use packaging”, Environment Minister Brooking responds to criticism in the BBC story.

#Ecology #Zealand #banned #thin #plastic #bags #shops

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Bahwan is the champion of the President’s Cup for Arabian horses in Poland

Bahwan is the champion of the President's Cup for Arabian horses in Poland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result