Ecology | New research: More than half of the world’s species live in soil

The researchers were surprised by the result, according to which such a large part of the world’s species depend on the soil.

9.8. 20:12

The soil significance for biodiversity has been downplayed.

Now the researchers are calculatedthat more than half of all the world’s living species depend on the soil in one way or another.

So many plants, fungi, bacteria, insects as well as some mammals take refuge in the bosom of the earth at some point in their lives.

This makes the soil the world’s most diverse habitat.

Previously it was thought that the proportion of soil-dependent critters would only be about 25 percent.

“To be honest, I expected the number to be significantly higher than what everyone was talking about, because 25 percent seemed low. It just felt wrong,” said the author of the study, an ecologist Mark Anthony Scientific American – magazine.

The most there were soil-dependent species hookworms in the tribe. Of the species of the tribe, almost all live in the soil or elsewhere in the soil.

90 percent of fungi and about 86 percent of plants depend on soil.

The scale of species dependence came as a surprise to the researchers.

Anthony believes that even more soil-dependent species will be found as research on the subject increases.

The research was published in the PNAS publication.

