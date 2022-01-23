Sinaloa.- From the Ecology Commission of the State Congress, chaired by the deputy Giovanna Morachis, will be addressed in conjunction with the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) the theme of the Sendero Project in the Ecological Park, which so far is discontinued because the Representative Citizen Commission for the Defense of the Ecological Park of Culiacán (CCR) has requested the direct intervention of the State Government and the Ministry of Welfare, which have not responded.

In an informative assembly, the citizens that make up this commission asked for the support of the deputy Giovanna and the deputy Pedro Lobo so that they really find a solution to this problem that has been going on for more than 5 months, and that they not allow it to be carried out, because They assure that it is a way of privatizing a public space that belongs to the citizens.

Read more: Coronavirus Sinaloa: latest news today January 23 on Covid-19

The defenders once again requested that this Sendero Project be canceled and that the money allocated for this work is invested for the improvement and maintenance of the Ecological Park, since the resource is 18 million pesos, and the dissatisfied assured that better lighting is lacking.