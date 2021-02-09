Small arrangements with the truth. On February 7, Emmanuel Macron and the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, congratulated each other: “France has kept its climate commitments” in 2019, and even went ” beyond “. With a 1.7% drop in greenhouse gas emissions, the country is indeed above its target of 1.5%. With one subtlety. This target was set at 2.3%, then was revised downwards in 2019 during a review of the national low carbon strategy (SNBC), which sets the course. An SNBC that the State has not already respected over the period 2015-2018, for which it was condemned in the context of the Affair of the Century.

Revise your objectives downwards to be able to reach them: a good summary of the macronist relationship to ecology. To be convinced, it suffices to come back to the promises of the 2017 campaign. Where are we with these commitments, moreover not very ambitious, sharply described as “Very bland” by Greenpeace, in its comparative study of programs?

A few have been kept. On the automobile, the conversion bonus has indeed been implemented to encourage the purchase of less polluting vehicles. The diesel tax has, as announced, been increased to align with the price of gasoline. In housing, thermal renovations are going at a rate of around 150,000 homes per year (the target, admittedly low, is one million by 2022).

On the rest … The Macron candidate promised the closure of the last four coal-fired power stations, a measure moreover contested by energy employees? Macron president gave it up. En Marche swore that battery-operated chicken eggs would be banned on the market by 2022? In 2018, the government opposed in the Assembly a LaREM amendment going in this direction, burying the promise. The President of the Republic signs, as announced in the campaign, a law prohibiting the search for hydrocarbons on French soil? At the same time, prospecting permits are being extended, and quantified targets are hardly better. The ambition to increase the share of renewables in the energy base to 32% in 2022 is out of reach (it is now around 20%), as is that of reducing the share of nuclear to 50% (it was at 79% in 2019).

A very marketing desire to hold a referendum on the climate

Emmanuel Macron may say “To have changed”, willingly pronounce the word “ecocideFormerly reserved for militant circles, these green impulses are also – above all – a matter of political calculation. There was, in this, a click: the Europeans of May 2019. In the midst of the youth movement for the climate, the ballot was marked by a deportation of the social democratic vote from LaREM to EELV, following a rightization of the government policy (asylum and immigration law, labor reform, higher education, SNCF, etc.). What the municipal authorities then confirmed. However, the President of the Republic cannot completely deprive himself of this electorate and bet everything on a siphoning in order of the votes of LR.

Especially in the event of a second round, and a fortiori if it is played against Marine Le Pen. Recent polls show that a disengagement from the left vote would lead to the gap to narrow dangerously between the President of the Republic and the deputy RN, making a victory for the latter possible. In other words, to abandon the left center, Macron could leave his throne there. It is against this yardstick that we must also read his will, very marketing, to hold a constitutional referendum on the climate, or to open the site of the “climate and resilience” law to counterbalance the sulphurous and right-wing laws “Global security” and “separatism”.