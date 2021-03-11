Ecologists in Action of the Region of Murcia issued a statement after hearing the news of the motion of censure to the current Government of López Miras, presented by Ciudadanos and the Socialist Party. Faced with the real possibility of an executive change, the organization was hopeful that the new team demonstrates a more responsible attitude towards environmental policies, and proposes a series of priority lines to be developed in case the change materializes.

Though propose twelve priority lines, remind us that the environment encompasses many problems, which directly and indirectly affect our lives, and which must be addressed at all levels. Among the proposed lines, the substantial change that it would entail stands out. have an Environment Department, totally independent and whose importance has the support of the presidency, so that its policies are truly transversal.

Measures are also proposed for the recovery of the Mar Menor, the approval of management plans for protected areas and species, an ambitious Climate Change Law and measures for the orderly implementation of renewable energies, a series of measures for the rationalization of the livestock sector and agriculture, a greater commitment to the fight against nitrate pollution, as well as measures to reduce all types of pollution: atmospheric, acoustic, light and electromagnetic.

The proposals, which are broken down below, also come with a time frame for execution, taking into account that, should there be an executive change, the new team will need time to start up and promote tangible changes.

1. Establish an independent Ministry of the Environment



It will involve the improvement and reinforcement of the organizational structure of environmental competencies and will be independent, with real support from the presidency, and with a significant increase in human and budgetary resources.

Within the first 100 days of the new Government:

– Create the Department.

– Structure of environmental competencies improved and reinforced.

– Human and budgetary resources significantly increased.

To be developed before 2023:

– Substantial increase in human and budgetary resources of the Ministry of the Environment, in compensation for the cuts accumulated during the last 25 years.

2. Approval of all management plans for protected areas and species that are yet to be approved



Among others, the PORN of the Protected Natural Areas, Management Plans of the Natura 2000 Network, Endangered Fauna Plans, Endangered Flora Plans.

Within the first 100 days of the new Government:

– Set approval schedule.

To be developed before 2023:

– Have all plans approved.

3. Mar Menor



Adequately develop regional competencies, in coordination with the central administration and local administrations, to start the path to a true ecological recovery of the Mar Menor.

To do this, develop, among others, the following measures:

– Eliminate all illegal intensive irrigated areas.

– Creation of a tax for agricultural pollution in application of the principle “whoever pollutes pays”.

– Review the Mar Menor Protection Law for its substantial improvement.

– Creation of the Mar Menor Regional Park.

– Increase the inspection staff to ensure the strict application of all current legislation.

Within the first 100 days of the new Government:

– Increased inspection staff.

– Rest of actions started.

To be developed before 2023:

– Illegal irrigation areas closed.

– Mar Menor Protection Law revised, incorporating a tax for agricultural pollution, and other measures at source.

– Regional Park of the Mar Menor created.

4. Regional Law on Climate Change



That it seriously address the serious environmental, social and economic crisis that Climate Change entails, adopting effective measures to reduce emissions and increase the catchment capacity. Cross-cutting measures of adaptation to the consequences of Climate Change in our region. That it provides public information and awareness campaigns.

Within the first 100 days of the new Government:

– Beginning of the drafting of the Law, with the participation of civil society organizations.

To be developed before 2023:

– Have the Law approved and underway.

– Carry out public information and awareness campaigns.

5. Renewable Energy Management Plan



Preparation of a Renewable Energy Management Plan (photovoltaic, wind, etc.), subject to the corresponding strategic environmental assessment, which establishes priority areas for location, exclusion zones, corridors for evacuation lines, etc. and that it is committed to small and medium-sized facilities, self-consumption and self-sufficiency in the network, to the detriment of large facilities.

Within the first 100 days of the new Government:

– Beginning of the preparation of the Plan, with the participation of civil society organizations.

To be developed before 2023:

– Approve before 2022

6. Regional Plan for Sustainable Mobility



With very substantial improvement of the public transport connection, and proposals to be developed in the most populated municipalities: ZBE areas, 30Km / h limit, bike development, pedestrianization of streets, etc.

Within the first 100 days of the new Government:

– Beginning of the preparation of the Plan, with the participation of civil society organizations.

To be developed before 2023:

– Have the plan approved and in place.

7. Review and improvement of the Action Plan on Zones Vulnerable to Pollution by Nitrates of Agricultural Origin in the Region of Murcia



-Establish in the Plan more demanding and mandatory limit values, both for the contribution of fertilizers and maximum concentrations in leachate.

-Fix independent field inspections in the Plan that include field samplings.

-Raise the sanctions in case of non-compliance, so that they have a real dissuasive character.

-Fix more demanding specific limitations for intensive livestock facilities located in Vulnerable Areas.

Within the first 100 days of the new Government:

– Beginning of the review of the Action Plan, with the participation of civil society organizations.

To be developed before 2023:

– Action Plan revised before 2022.

8. Renewal of the Regional Waste Plan



With, among other measures, implementation of the organic container, with solutions for agricultural organic waste, with implementation of SDDR, plans to reduce waste production, circular economy, etc.

Within the first 100 days of the new Government:

– Start of the revision of the Plan, with the participation of civil society organizations.

To be developed before 2023:

– Approve the Plan and execute it.

9. Audit of irrigation in the Region of Murcia



Review of the regional deployment of the sector, in coordination with the central administration. Creation and web access for any citizen to a georeferenced database with all the irrigation perimeters of the Murcia Region, including extension, legal status, origin of the water, authorized volume, environmental authorizations and other key data.

Eliminate all illegal irrigated areas or with precarious authorizations both in relation to water legislation and in relation to environmental legislation.

Within the first 100 days of the new Government:

– Start the creation of the database.

– Initiate files on irregular irrigation.

To be developed before 2023:

– Database accessible via the web for any citizen.

– Irregular surfaces identified and closed.

10. In-depth review of the granting of CAP aid



-Improve the social, environmental and economic impact through measures that prioritize distribution under criteria of social, environmental and economic equity aimed at sustaining and supporting the agricultural income of small and medium-sized, professional and territorial-linked farms, which keep alive the rural environment.

-Establishment of a system of objective indicators for the application of such environmental and social criteria.

-Control and inspection of conditionality and supervision of aid

Within the first 100 days of the new Government:

– Beginning of the review of the criteria and establishment of indicators, with the participation of civil society organizations.

To be developed before 2023:

– Improvement of the distribution of PAC aid according to environmental and social criteria demonstrated with objective indicators.

– Improved control, compliance with conditionality and reduced fraud demonstrated with objective indicators, and increased ‘on-site’ review and inspection.

11. Industrial livestock



– Preparation of an Intensive Livestock Management Plan submitted to a Strategic Environmental Assessment that assesses in a detailed and rigorous way the accumulated environmental impact of this activity in the Region.

– Inclusion in the Intensive Livestock Management Plan of: a) Definition of exclusion areas and decision areas on a case-by-case basis, submitted in all cases to EIA; b) More demanding limit values ​​at the environmental, health and animal welfare level.

– Moratorium: immediate suspension of the granting of new integrated environmental authorizations for intensive farms until the Intensive Livestock Management Plan is available, after its corresponding Strategic Environmental Assessment.

Within the first 100 days of the new Government:

– Moratorium applied to all new or pending intensive livestock projects.

– Beginning of the preparation of the Plan, with the participation of civil society organizations.

To be developed before 2023:

– Approve the Plan and execute it.

12. Pollution measures: atmospheric, acoustic, light and electromagnetic



– Public information campaigns on the different types of pollution, its origin, consequences and measures to adopt.

– Plan for the renewal of the scheduled atmospheric surveillance network, with expansion of pollutants measured in the different fixed stations, and expansion of the number of stations.

– Fight against noise pollution, both in the sources and in the exposure of the public.

– Substantially reduce light pollution, with changes in municipal public lighting policies, among others.

– Adopt preventive measures against electromagnetic pollution. 5G moratorium, monitoring of environmental levels of CEM immission.

Within the first 100 days of the new Government:

– Establish a calendar for the renewal and expansion of the surveillance network

– Moratorium on the deployment of 5G.

To be developed before 2023:

– Plans for the implementation of measures in the field of different types of pollution.