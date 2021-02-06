Ecologists in Action has denounced that, since the notice of a great intrusion of sub-Saharan dust by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), the anti-pollution protocols have not been activated although the limit values ​​for PM10 particles have been exceeded (50 micrograms per cubic meter – mg / m3), in the municipalities of Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca, although in the case of the former this has been activated midday.

As established in the regional framework protocol, the warning level must be activated when the daily natural average of 50 mg / m3 is exceeded for 1 day and with a forecast of exceeding the daily limit value or sub-Saharan intrusion. And remember that this intrusion of Saharan dust, especially strong, has been widely announced.

The activation of the protocol implies the publication of specific messages on traffic lights in the accesses of the city to warn drivers of pollution. Also, recommend that you do not voluntarily access the center by car, use the parking lot and drivers to do so efficiently.

It is recommended reduce physical exercise and outdoor activities, move on foot, by bicycle and public transport, turn off electrical appliances that are not used using and lower the temperature of the heaters, among other recommendations.

It should also be noted that agricultural burns have continued in several municipalities, despite the high contamination by particles, and when they are expressly prohibited during these episodes of high contamination, in addition to an order that expressly prohibits them for the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ecologistas en Acción demands that the anti-pollution protocol be complied with “in an effective and objective manner and the compliance or not of this protocol is not left to the discretion of political leaders.”

Likewise, it demands that the municipalities of Murcia, Cartagena and Lorca, in collaboration with the General Directorate for the Environment, “truly confront the problem of air pollution, which is mainly the result of excessive motor vehicle traffic, industrial emissions and agricultural burning, apart from these exceptional episodes of intrusion of Saharan dust, add to human pollution, increasing its levels.

The environmental organization demands that effective measures be adopted, both in the prevention of this type of episodes, as well as measures to be adopted to reduce the environmental impact of these intrusions, such as the restriction of the most polluting vehicles to the urban area, the free transport public and extension of their hours, the express prohibition of any activity that involves increased pollution such as agricultural burning or earthworks.

In the same way, it denounces that, for two years, «we have not had an Air Quality Improvement Plan and the document that comes to replace it is only a draft called New Air Quality Strategies that has not yet been prepared and applied. ».

For this reason, they call for an air quality improvement plan, whose quality objectives are based on the limit values ​​of the guidelines of the who and a specific plan for the control of tropospheric ozone, with sufficient funding for its development and with preventive measures, information and public awareness.