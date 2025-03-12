Ecologists in Action alleges against access to the beach of the Chalet of the Feijóo couple: “They want to legalize a usurpation”

Ecologists in Action has submitted allegations so that the General Directorate of the Coast and the Sea rejects the application of Eva Cárdenas – part of the former president of the Xunta and current president of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo -, to continue “illegally occupying” a strip of 210 square meters of public land on the beach of O with (Moaña, Pontevedra), which allows him to enjoy a private access to his vein from his vein. The writers’ writing thus adds to those presented, among others, by the Moañés City Council and by the PSDEG.

The farm, as recalls the environmental organization in a statement, incurs lands of maritime-terrestrial domain according to the demarcation approved by ministerial order on July 17, 2007. Eva Cárdenas’s request to continue enjoying that land for 30 years from the date of the demarcation-until 2037-“is not only out of the term established by the regulations”, but also alludes to a concession having granted at the time, would be currently extinct. ” “It aims to legalize the usurpation of public domain coastline,” they say.

The entity also denounces that the closing wall, “raised in the illegally occupied land, makes access to this area of ​​the Coast of Tyran and the enjoyment of the beach of O with, difficult to access by land in Pleamar but it is because of the area occupied by the villa owned by Feijoó and his wife.”

They also point out, as the Consistory already did, that the occupied strip affects the viewpoint of O Fiunchal, currently closed to the public for its risk of collapse and the waiting of a “integral” recovery that the mayor, the nationalist Leticia Santos, hopes that it can be a reality if costs “recover the domain to join both spaces”

“We request from the General Directorate of the Coast and the sea and its provincial service that dismisses the application and orders the demolition of what is built in public land and the replacement of urban law,” said Xaquín Pastoriza, coordinator of the Rías Baixas Group of Ecologists in Action.