London

New raid by ecologists against a work of art. This time the Rokeby Venus, a seventeenth-century masterpiece by Diego Velázquez, ended up in the activists’ sights, whose protective glass was hammered by two young people from the Just Stop Oil campaign at the National Gallery in London.

The two were blocked and immediately arrested, as confirmed by Scotland Yard. The action targeted the same painting known to have suffered a similar attack over a century ago, by some so-called “suffragists” who protested in favor of women’s right to vote.

Just Stop Oil – born as a campaign against the relaunch of oil and gas extraction licenses – is a subsidiary of the controversial international radical environmentalist movement Extinction Rebellion, some of whose militants – committed to denouncing the threat of climate change – had in the past ‘limited’ to smearing with washable paints various works of art kept in museums in the United Kingdom and in other countries around the world.



01:06