The Minister of the Treasury, Luis Alberto Marín, and the spokesperson for the Autonomous Executive, Valle Miguélez, this Thursday, during the press conference in which the decree-law for the Dynamization of Investments was announced. / Guillermo Carrion / AGM

Ecologists in Action of the Region of Murcia criticized this Friday morning the approval, by the Government Council, of the Decree-Law on Dynamization of Investments, Market Freedom and Public Efficiency, at the proposal of the Ministry of Business, Employment , Universities and Spokesperson.

The environmental organization, which has not yet been able to access and study in depth the legal text and the consequences of its application, makes an initial assessment based on the details that have leaked to the press.

In the first place, they criticize that “a rule like this, which seriously affects the general interest and the environment, is approved by way of Decree-Law, avoiding the mandatory reports of the advisory bodies and the necessary public debate, for a deeply reactionary rule and with approaches from past centuries».

For environmentalists, “the influence of Croem in this rule is evident, which for years has wanted to impose this type of deregulation of economic activity in the Region of Murcia.”

«Using the excuse of ‘market freedom’ they sacrifice environmental regulation, land use planning and labor provisions, which are precisely there to prevent abuses. They want a ‘Law of the jungle’, protecting powerful business interests that prey on the rights of society, with the sole purpose of accumulating private benefits at all costs, “they add.

Ecologistas en Acción sees with concern the few details that have emerged so far, but which, in their opinion, “clearly show the spirit of eliminating guarantees that preserve the general interest and the environment. Precisely what they call bureaucracy with contempt, are regulatory norms of private activity to correct and avoid its excesses».

And it is that, as they indicate, “the possibility of processing projects without mandatory reports, not only facilitates the commission of abuses, affecting health, quality of life, the environment, pollution, but it can also facilitate the path of ‘faits accomplis’ as a way of executing projects that are difficult to fit legally».

On the other hand, Ecologistas en Acción affirms that exempting from environmental evaluation projects that are declared exceptional by the regional administration, «carries the risk of repeating the abuses of the past, when certain private projects, controversial due to their impacts, have been tried to unblock by forcing declarations of General Interest, which was not such».

As for processing projects that require modifying urban plans, without having made that change, environmentalists see a risk of introducing “more chaos in the already disastrous planning of the territory in our region, which can even contribute to increasing risks. to the health and quality of life of the inhabitants.

For Ecologists in Action, “these deregulations that the regional government has been approving, under pressure from the Croem employers, are counterproductive, and will only bring us more chaos and environmental, social and public health problems, in order to maximize the private benefit of the most reactionary and unsupportive business and investment sector.

The current situation of the Mar Menor, or the serious problem of contamination and destruction of the Sierra Minera and Portmán, “are clear examples of the high social, environmental cost, and to the public coffers, that the deregulation of business activity and the lack of institutional control against the economy of abuse”, they affirm, while adding that, when they have access to the full text of the regulation, they will study and assess it more deeply.