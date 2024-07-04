Professor Brunnhuber, to what extent can financial markets influence the ecological transformation?
In the sustainability debate, if we use the 1972 report to the Club of Rome (“The Limits to Growth”) as a benchmark, we have discussed pretty much everything: technology, cycling, governance, population policy. And we have turned pretty much everything on its head. But we have not dared to tackle one question: could it be that the most important factor in whether sustainability succeeds or fails is the architecture of the monetary and financial system?
#Ecologist #Stefan #Brunnhuber #raise #billion #dollars #save #world
Leave a Reply