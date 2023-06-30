Ecologist Medvedkov: water polluted after the explosion of a hydroelectric power station will not reach Krasnodar resorts

Ecologist, Associate Professor of the Department of Physical Geography of the World and Geoecology of Moscow State University named after M. V. Lomonosov Alexei Medvedkov dispelled the myths about the danger of swimming in the Black Sea after the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. His words lead RIA News.

The specialist pointed out that the polluted water from the Dnieper, entering the water area after the dam was blown, would not reach the resorts of the Krasnodar Territory and would only affect the coast of the Odessa region, Romania and, possibly, Bulgaria.

“I will immediately note, based on the existing scheme of circulation of water masses in the Black Sea, that our Krasnodar resorts should not be afraid of the “Kakhovsky trace”,” Medvedkov emphasized.

He added that toxic blue-green algae are already growing off the coast of the Odessa region, which contribute to the death of organisms in the coastal zone, and also emit an unpleasant odor.

Previously, Ancha Baranova, a biologist, Doctor of Biology, professor at the School of Systems Biology at George Mason University (Virginia, USA), said that the spread of cholera and other infections after the disaster at the Kakhovka reservoir is possible, although unlikely.