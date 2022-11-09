A scenario in which civilized life ceases to exist between 2040 and 2050 is unrealistic—population decline will be long and painful. Igor Shkradyuk, expert of the public council under the Ministry of Natural Resources, coordinator of the program for the greening of industry at the Wildlife Conservation Center, told Izvestia about this on November 9.

So he commented on the forecast of the World One supercomputer, according to which humanity could die by 2050.

“This news is already 49 years old. A reduction in the human population due to environmental pollution and a decrease in food production was predicted in a report to the Club of Rome, the so-called “Limits to Growth”, published in 1973. At the end of the 20th century, the Limits to Growth model was made. 30 years later.” It not only confirmed the pessimistic forecast, but showed that the ecological and food crisis would come even earlier, in the 30s of the 21st century,” Shkradyuk said.

According to him, since then, mankind has continued to follow a pessimistic scenario, and environmental issues have not been given enough attention for the survival of people.

“However, the fact that civilized life will cease to exist in 10 years from 2040 to 2050 is unrealistic. The scenario of population decline will be long and painful. Malnutrition and exposure to poisoned nature is not something we are used to seeing in apocalyptic films. There will be very violent conflicts over food and clean water. They will be long and last for generations until the surviving descendants come to their senses, ”the ecologist concluded.

The corresponding forecast of the World One supercomputer, developed in 1973 specifically to track the patterns of civilization, was published on November 6. According to these data, if no action is taken, between 2040 and 2050, environmental pollution will become so strong and toxic that it will begin to kill people, and this will lead to a decrease in the planet’s population to levels below 1900.

World One takes into account many factors: the global dynamics of the birth rate, the level of environmental pollution, and others. It is noted that the machine has previously produced accurate forecasts, such as a decrease in the availability of natural resources and essential minerals.