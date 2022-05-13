Wellness Food Program handed over to inhabitants of Sierra Norte de Puebladairy products, photovoltaic and rainwater harvesting systems.

“The offices are open to support and manage support for free,” said Lizeth Sánchez, head of the Welfare Secretariat.

More than 5,000 liters of dairy products to 466 families, 36 photovoltaic systems and 50 rainwater harvesting systems will help improve quality of life in communities.

Rainwater harvesting systems that were installed in houses in order to collect the rain waterwhich is stored in cisterns or tanks to be used for the areas that the house requires.

They delivered 30 projects from the State program ‘Bedrooms and Bathrooms’ in order to improve the quality of life the Sierra Norte de Puebla, constructions aimed at families whose living has been affected by natural phenomena.

Program that helps improve and meet the needs of remote communities or in risk areas and provide tools for decent housing.