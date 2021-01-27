The Government will carefully analyze the Naturgy purchase operation by the Australian fund IFM before giving its verdict. The offer must be presented, with all the details and objectives, in Commerce and it will be this department and, especially, the Ecological Transition department that will study whether it deserves the authorization. “We are going to be very vigilant and attentive because Naturgy is a very relevant company in the Spanish energy system, especially because it is in a regulated activity,” stated government sources.

The operation to enter Naturgy announced on Tuesday must receive the approval of the Council of Ministers to proceed, since it exceeds the 10% considered as a limit by the Executive and that it established due to the pandemic to avoid the entry of unwanted capital in essential companies. But first, it must undergo an analysis by the involved ministries, mainly Industry and Commerce, before which the request must be submitted as it is an international transaction, and the Ecological Transition, led by the fourth vice president, Teresa Ribera. , which is the one that has a lot to cut when dealing with the energy market.

“Naturgy is a relevant company in the energy sector that carries out regulated activities, also under a monopoly regime in the electrical energy distribution sector. And it is an essential and critical operator in the Spanish system, so, having public service obligations we have to be very attentive to the development of the operation, “warn sources close to La Moncloa, adding that the ministries have not been informed, so they cannot advance an opinion.

In this sense, the partner of the PSOE in the Government, United We Can, took a position on the same Tuesday that the opa was known and said that “a foreign fund does not have the general interest among its priorities.” Precisely, if IFM’s offer for 22.69% of Naturgy prospers, it would join another 41% that is in the hands of foreign capital, the GIP and CVC funds.

In any case, it is an operation that is not strange in the agitated energy sector, called to be one of the most active protagonists in the process of economic recovery both on the European continent and in Spain, where the Government has launched the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan. The effectiveness of the offer will also be subject to the authorizations of regulatory bodies such as the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) and the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC).

Bag

The Naturgy price had a very moderate behavior yesterday compared to the previous day. Against the rise of more than 15% on Tuesday, on Wednesday it stayed at 0.72% to reach 22.35 euros per share. It is still below the 23 euros that the IFM Global Infrastructure fund has offered for the 220 million shares that make up 22.69% of the capital of the Spanish energy company, which would mean a payment of 5,060 million euros. IFM’s target is the institutional and minority investors of Naturgy, and not the Rioja funds (made up of CVC and Corporación Financiera Alba de Banca March) and GIP, which have 20.7% and 20.4%, nor the main shareholder, Criteria (24.8%), which has assured that it has not reached any agreement with the Australian fund.

Meanwhile, IFM’s offer is being considered by analyst firms. In this sense, Bank of America underlines the attractiveness of Naturgy and has raised the target price of 23 euros per share offered by IFM by 29.3% to 28.7 euros. In a report released yesterday, the entity considers that the IFM offer could even “encourage investors to re-evaluate” its position on energy after a difficult 2020.

Bank of America values ​​that Naturgy has on its balance sheet a capacity of 5,000 million, after the sale of the electricity grids business in Chile and the agreement with Eni to leave Egypt, and also highlights the recent arrival of the group in renewable energies in U.S. However, it points out that IFM’s offer could make the free float (free capital) of Naturgy, which with the current offer remains at 9%, is reduced even more.