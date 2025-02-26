02/26/2025



Updated at 8:03 p.m.





The Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) has assured that the former minister of the Teresa Ribera branch tried to contact the Valencian President, Carlos Mazón, repeatedly on October 29, The first at 7:48 p.m.as sources from the Ministry have confirmed to Europa Press.

Thus, they have specified that the Ribera Cabinet director sent A whatsapp To the Mazón Cabinet director at 19.48 in which I was told that the then vice president needed to speak “urgently” with the regional president and did not get it. At that time, the message reception was not confirmed.

The Mazón Cabinet Director, according to ecological transition, answered the next day at 06.44 To indicate that he had the inoperative phone for a few hours and shared a second mobile.

Three minutes later, at 19.51, Ribera’s Cabinet director called his counterpart for the regional president, who was already out of service or coverage. At 20.00, the Secretary of State for Environment, Hugo Morán, Telephone to the then Minister of Justice and Interior Valenciana, Salome Pradas, to make them at your disposal with the resources of the Ministry and offer your help.









Between 20.04 and 20.19, personnel who were with a river four occasions to establish contact between the then Minister of Ecological Transition and Mazón. No answer was obtained. At 20.17, Ribera herself called Mazón’s mobile, which gave a signal, but the Valencian president did not pick up.

At 20.20, Ribera wrote an ‘SMS’ to Mazón to transmit that the government was aware of the situation and worried through Civil Protection, the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet) and the Júcar Hydrographic Conference (CHJ). In the text, asked him to tell him anything in which the Executive could help.

At that time, personnel who were with Ribera established communication with the Chief of Cabinet of Mazón through the landline of his secretary. In the call, then Minsitra spoke with the regional president to offer him help and he said: «Everything is going well, but this afternoon everything has precipitated. Disculp me, I call you in 10 minutes, now I can’t speak. After that, did not phrase.

In addition, the MITECO confirms that the Constitution Call of the Integrated Operational Coordination Center (Cecopi) was made at 15.30 To start at 5:00 p.m. and that an email was sent where a link for Cecopi’s videoconference at 16.23 was attached.